Bong Joon-Ho may have broken into the mainstream with Parasite, but he’s been making genre masterpieces for over two decades now. From the murder mystery Memories of Murder in 2003 to Mickey 17 just last year, his career runs the gamut of the thriller genre, bouncing from neo-noir to dystopia and back again.

But in 2006, Bong made a sci-fi thriller that revealed so many of his favorite tricks: complicated creature design, sociopolitical satire, and some fascinating characters. Now, 20 years after it premiered, it’s getting a big upgrade and a return to theaters.

Magnolia Pictures recently announced that Bong Joon-ho’s 2006 Korean kaiju movie The Host will be re-released in theaters with a brand-new 4K restoration. “While feeling the weight of the passage of these many years,” Bong said in a video accompanying the announcement, “I’m happy to meet the North American audience again, especially on the big screen.

“Twenty years may have passed,” he continued, “but I believe the human emotions that well up in the film remain as relevant as ever.”

The Host follows Gang-du (Song Kang-ho), a food stand worker and down-on-his-luck dad who finds himself embroiled in a fight with a mysterious creature. When it absconds with his daughter, Gang-du must do whatever it takes to rescue her from the terrifying Host. Informed by Korean thrillers and classic creature features, The Host is a brilliant sci-fi movie that proved Bong’s global appeal, even if he wouldn’t truly get the attention he deserved for a few years.

The Host’s cutting edge special effects from Weta Workshop and The Orphanage will look even better in 4K. Chungeorahm Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Host was originally praised for its cutting-edge special effects, so a 4K restoration will show these in even higher quality. The re-release also contains a conversation with Bong himself. So even if you’ve seen The Host recently, this event will be worth checking out just for the new insights 20 years on. But be wary — this is a one-night-only event, only on November 20.

As Bong Joon-Ho said when he accepted his Oscar for Parasite, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” In 2006, before streaming made international stories much more accessible, a foreign film was a lot more alienating to North American audiences, as proven by The Host’s lackluster global release initially. In 2026, in a world where international shows get global following, this movie could find an entirely new audience.

The Host returns to theaters on November 20.