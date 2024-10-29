The ‘90s were a wild time, and that goes double for the era’s science fiction. Advancements in technology and visual effects pushed the boundaries of what was possible on-screen, and a handful of gonzo directors took these new tools and ran with them. From Men in Black to Strange Days, the decade was full of ambitious concepts, but few were more out there than The Fifth Element, director Luc Besson’s 1997 sci-fi adventure.

The Frenchman followed up his controversial English language debut, Léon, with a sci-fi fever dream. Even now, almost 30 years later, The Fifth Element touts a divisive reputation. The film was lauded at international festivals and panned at the Razzies. Public opinion was split practically down the middle, with Besson arguing that American audiences weren’t quite ready to embrace his French filmmaking sensibilities. That might have been true then, but time has been kind to his blockbuster. It’s garnered enough of a cult following to merit a theatrical re-release, allowing new audiences to discover it.

The Fifth Element is infamously weird, but it still holds up. Columbia Pictures

Thanks to Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics series, The Fifth Element will screen in theaters on Sunday, November 17, and Wednesday, November 20. Like Fathom’s previous re-releases, the screening includes an introduction from film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, who’ll discuss the movie’s impact in the decades since its release.

Starring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Gary Oldman, and Chris Tucker, The Fifth Element follows a wild quest to save the human race from imminent extinction. The specifics are appropriately convoluted, but the real draw here is Besson’s stunning visuals, love-it-or-hate-it gags, and ridiculous worldbuilding. Whether you’re familiar with Besson’s oeuvre or a total novice, do yourself a favor and check out The Fifth Element during its (very) limited engagement.