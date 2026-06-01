You know what you’re going to get with a dinosaur movie. If there are humans and dinosaurs involved together, it’s probably going to be action-packed and full of peril, like in Jurassic Park or the 2023 Adam Driver thriller 65. If it’s animated and family-friendly, then it’s probably going to involve talking creatures and a feel-good story, like The Good Dinosaur or the Land Before Time movies.

But an upcoming dinosaur movie, The End of Oak Street, is keeping its cards close to its chest. While a new trailer finally gives us a look at its prehistoric creatures, it still is one of the most mysterious movies of the year — and fans are wondering if it’s secretly part of a sci-fi franchise. Check out the trailer below.

The End of Oak Street, directed by Under the Silver Lake and It Follows director David Robert Mitchell, follows the parents of a suburban family (Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway) as they realize their entire neighborhood has been transported to the Prehistoric era, with dinosaurs roaming the streets and, in a shocking moment, snapping up their neighbors like it’s nothing. But despite the detailed look at the creatures this family is up against, some fans still think there’s something being kept from the audience.

From the moment The End of Oak Street was announced, there’s been a fan theory that it could secretly be a Cloverfield movie. The clues were there before a single frame of footage was released: the movie comes from J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot, which was behind the previous movies in the franchise, and the original title was “Flowervale Street.” Clover is a kind of flower, and “vale” means valley, or, in other words, field.

Could The End Of Oak Street be hiding a massive franchise connection in plain sight? Warner Bros.

This theory does in fact square with Cloverfield lore: The Cloverfield Paradox established that a scientific experiment caused anomalies all over space and time, exactly the kind of thing that would cause an entire neighborhood to be transported back millions of years.

And while the new trailer doesn’t show any alien incursions like the ones seen in 2008’s Cloverfield, it could be a reveal that the movie saves for the very end, like in 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane — which was largely a claustrophobic thriller set in a bunker — or 2018’s Cloverfield Paradox — which dealt with parallel-universe travel aboard an isolated spaceship.

But if this movie manages to pull off a bait-and-switch and succeed on the merits of an original film while secretly being part of the franchise, this could be more than just a shocking dinosaur epic. It could go down in history as one of the greatest cinematic surprises ever.

The End of Oak Street premieres in theaters on August 14.