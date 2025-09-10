The Conjuring franchise offered the perfect marriage between the hottest horror trend (the “based on a true story” claim) and the hottest Hollywood trend (the massive cinematic universe). While the main Conjuring movies starred Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators/frauds Ed and Lorraine Warren, spinoffs like Annabelle and The Nun flashed back to the origin stories of the creepy totems they encountered.

Now, the Conjurverse is moving to uncharted territory and tackling something even scarier than a haunted doll: modern streaming television.

In 2023, HBO Max announced that a Conjuring TV series was in development, but there were no details beyond the fact that it would “continue the story established in the films.” It’s been so long since then that HBO Max has changed its name twice, but we finally have an update, which means it won’t descend into development hell. Instead, the series will join several movie spinoffs at the streamer, including It: Welcome to Derry, The Penguin, and Dune: Prophecy.

The Conjuring universe will continue into TV, even if the Warrens are getting their last rites. Ben Rothstein/Warner Bros/THA/Shutterstock

Variety reports that the still-untitled series has signed a showrunner: Nancy Won, a writer and producer known for Sunny, Little Fires Everywhere, and Jessica Jones. Also onboard are writers Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires; both worked on fan-favorite MCU series WandaVision and Agatha All Along, while Cameron previously wrote the MCU Halloween Special Werewolf by Night, and Squires wrote for The Acolyte and Gen V.

Clearly, these writers know how to work within an existing universe, which should serve them well on a series that follows nine different films. And those movies aren’t stopping any time soon; while The Conjuring: Last Rites is the last movie for the Warrens, the Conjurverse will continue on, and there are already reports that a prequel film is in development.

It would seem redundant to also make the TV show a prequel. So while the movies dive into the past, perhaps this show will focus on the future, whatever that may look like without the Warrens as stars.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is playing in theaters.