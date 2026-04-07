After seven years, the fight between Homelander and Vought, and Billy and the Boys will finally have a decisive victor. The Boys, Amazon Prime Video’s superhero series based on the comics series by Garth Ennis, has shown a different side of the genre alongside the Marvel and DC Universes, with no shortage of gore, sexual content, and other shocking events.

But now, The Boys — at least, the main The Boys series — is ending, and it all comes down to this final batch of episodes. Here’s everything you need to know to see how it all goes down.

What Is The Boys Season 5 Release Date?

The Boys Season 5 premieres on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, and will release new episodes weekly until May 20. That means you can mark your calendar for when you’ll get to see this long superhero saga finally come to a close.

The whole crew comes together one last time in The Boys Season 5. Amazon Prime Video

What Is The Boys Season 5 Release Time?

Amazon Prime Video’s release dates vary, but The Boys Season 5 is going back to a more traditional release schedule, with new episodes premiering at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET. This has its pros and cons: while it means American viewers won’t have to wait for prime time to see the new episode, it also means the internet could spoil you if you don’t watch it first thing in the morning — and for a season as action-packed as this, that could be a real issue.

It should be noted that sometimes Prime Video throws a curve ball and releases a series early — Fallout Season 2 was moved up six hours back in December 2025, but so far there’s no sign of that happening to The Boys.

How Many Episodes Are In The Boys Season 5?

The Boys Season 5 consists of eight episodes, but the season will air over the course of seven weeks, as this final season will get a two-episode premiere. So while you’ll be able to watch Episodes 1 and 2 on April 8, you’ll have to wait a week for one new episode. Usually, that would be a downside, but since this is the final season of The Boys, stretching it out as long as possible is probably for the best.

Is There A Trailer For The Boys Season 5?

Yes! Check out the no-holds-barred final trailer for The Boys Season 5 below:

What Is The Plot Of The Boys Season 5?

The world of The Boys Season 5 is the bleakest we’ve seen so far: our heroes are trapped in Homelander-themed “freedom camps,” where Starlighters are sent for internment. Meanwhile, Homelander has a new goal: immortality. Now, it’s a race to see who can get their hands on V1, the first version of Compound V that could make Homelander immune to the Supe-focused virus that Billy Butcher has been working on for seasons now.

There are a lot of loose ends to tie up in this final season. Who will survive? Who will get immortality? Why does Homelander want to revive his father, Soldier Boy? And, perhaps most importantly, how will Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins make their cameos, giving us the Supernatural reunion we’ve all been waiting for?

Will There Be A The Boys Season 6?

Unfortunately, no. Showrunner Eric Kripke has said since 2020 that he’s had a five-season plan for this show, so its ending on his terms. However, that’s not the end of The Boys as a franchise. Gen V, the university-focused spinoff, has not officially been canceled, and there’s yet another spinoff on the way: Vought Rising, which will cover the decades before the events of The Boys.

So while this series may be ending, we’ve got eight episodes and who knows how many spinoffs left to watch — this may just be the beginning.

The Boys Season 5 premieres Wednesday, April 8, on Amazon Prime Video.