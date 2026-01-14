It’s not a stretch to say that the Russo brothers’ most recent output has left something to be desired. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo seemed to peak within Marvel’s cinematic universe; their Captain America films are regarded as the cream of the franchise’s crop, while Endgame was a spectacle in its own right. It all cast a long shadow over the handful of actioners designed for streamers like Netflix and Amazon Prime that they’ve released since. These projects fall on a spectrum of mediocrity, from the serviceable Extraction to the forgettable Citadel and the abysmal Electric State.

With such an inconsistent track record, it makes perfect sense that the Russos would return to the MCU as soon as the opportunity presented itself. They’re back to helm another two-part Avengers epic, Doomsday and Secret Wars, and so far, they’re shaping up to be a proper comeback for the directors. Before Doomsday hits theaters this December, though, The Bluff might just beat it to the punch.

The Russos only serve as producers on The Bluff — Frank E. Flowers directs — but their fingerprints are all over the film. It shares similarities with their past action projects, for better and worse. Its visual effects occasionally bear their trademark muddy sheen, but The Bluff promises to make up for that with visceral action and an intriguing historical premise. Citadel alum Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Ercell, a former pirate who deserted her crew for a peaceful life in the Cayman Islands. Decades later, she’s happily settled with a husband and kids, but when her old captain (The Boys’ Karl Urban) comes calling, she’s forced to pick up her sword and face her past.

The Bluff has been through a bit of its own tumult: it was originally a Netflix project with Zoe Saldaña in the lead role, but later jumped to Prime Video. It’ll be interesting to see how Chopra embodies such a ruthless role, though the glimpse we get in the trailer might be enough to soothe any bad memories of Citadel. This could be a great showcase for her as well as the Russos, who’ve routinely struggled whether directing or producing. Maybe The Bluff is the first hint of a new, improved director-producer team: when all else fails, it can’t hurt to try a pirate adventure.

The Bluff premieres February 25 on Prime Video.