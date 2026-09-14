It’s been approximately four years since Matt Reeves introduced a new cinematic Batman and made one of the most acclaimed superhero films of the 2020s, and there’s no overstating the hype for The Batman: Part Two. Robert Pattinson’s first outing as the Dark Knight was such a massive critical success that even James Gunn’s plans to introduce a separate DCU Batman were careful not to step on the toes of Reeves’ burgeoning universe; his one movie already led to a TV show spin-off, The Penguin, as well as plans for more.

The Batman was a mystery in its bones, and there’s already an air of mystery surrounding the sequel, from conflicting reports regarding who’s playing who to the lack of details concerning the plot. The comics could be a basis for speculation, but Matt Reeves’ first film showed fans that he has no problem remixing storylines for the sake of adaptation, considering he used bits and pieces from The Long Halloween, Earth One, and Zero Year without committing to any of them. But a cheeky detail in a recent leaked set photo may point to a very specific villain and storyline, one fans have long hoped Reeves would be inspired by.

Robert Pattinson’s Batman might be facing off against a villainous organization that debuted only 15 years ago. DC Comics

Over the weekend, new photographs from the set of The Batman: Part Two leaked, and they seem to show a protest outside the Gotham City courthouse. Many of the signs indicate class sentiments, and some also suggest that certain citizens in Gotham aren’t too happy with Batman, but one in particular has caught a lot of attention. One protester holds a sign that reads “Court of Fowls,” a clear reference to the 2011-2012 Court of Owls storyline.

Created by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo as the central antagonists of the first Batman arc following DC’s “New 52” companywide reboot, the Court of Owls are a ruthless shadow organization of wealthy and influential citizens (and politicians). The Court has existed since the founding of Gotham and has exerted its will in shaping the city’s history, employing undead assassins known as Talons to eliminate undesirables. As a child, Bruce Wayne believed the Court of Owls was responsible for the loss of his parents, and in his first few years as Batman, he investigated the rumor but found no evidence of its existence... until the Court marked Bruce Wayne for murder after he announced a citywide development project that clashed with its own plans.

The Court subverts Batman’s familiarity with his own home. DC Comics

The Court of Owls was heavily theorized to be in the first film before its release, and now that same desire to see it on the big screen has shifted to the sequel. Its involvement would make sense: after the immensely destructive Riddler-induced flood destroyed much of Gotham in The Batman, Bruce Wayne leading the recovery charge would fit a hero trying to do more with his wealth and influence, and his good intentions would naturally run afoul of an organization dedicated to controlling Gotham City. It could also contextualize the presence of Harvey Dent’s father (played by Charles Dance) — Harvey’s dad, traditionally depicted as an abusive alcoholic, has never been a particularly relevant character, but there’s a chance that Reeves might make him a figure of influence who secretly serves the shadowy cabal.

There’s also, of course, the chance that the sign could mean nothing. Early set photos from The Batman featured people in Superman and Wonder Woman costumes that simply turned out to be Halloween outfits, so nothing is concrete, especially not the involvement of villains based solely on a single prop. Still, The Batman: Part Two is shrouded in mystery, and that means nothing is off the table until the movie comes out in 2028. It would be entirely accurate to the lore to trick audiences into thinking the Court of Owls is just a rumor until its presence is revealed in the film itself.

The Batman: Part Two hits theaters on February 18, 2028.