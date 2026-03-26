The Americans Is Getting The K-Drama Treatment

The 2010s were truly the last great decade of cable television before streaming took over. It was the era of Mad Men, but it was also the era of Orange is the New Black. It was the age of Breaking Bad, but it was also the age of House of Cards. Now, cable TV has been completely consumed by streaming — people may have started watching Game of Thrones on HBO on TV, but now they’re watching House of the Dragon on HBO Max.

But in the last gasps of cable TV, one series successfully bridged the gap between the two eras — and it’s moving into this new decade with a brand-new remake that completely changes the premise itself in a truly exciting way.

In 2013, The Americans premiered on FX. It told the story of Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), two travel agents living a quiet life with their two kids, Paige and Henry, in suburban Washington, DC in the 1980s. But secretly, this couple living the American dream are actually Soviet sleeper agents, donning (quite bad) wigs and taking on secret missions for the motherland. The series ran for five years and six seasons, enough time for the stars to fall in love in real life.

The Jennings’ secret will be transported from Northern Virginia to Korea. FX

It may have been eight years since the final season, but The Americans is getting a second life overseas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has greenlit The Koreans, a big-budget, localized adaptation of the series set in South Korea. The series will star Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice) and Han Ji-min (Love Scout) as “a pair of North Korean spies masquerading as a happily married couple in 1990s South Korea.”

While this may be set a decade later, it’s just as big of a time gap to contemporary time as The Americans’ ‘80s setting was to its release. However, the premise is actually more timely: while the U.S.S.R. has fallen, the D.P.R.K. is still very much existent. This will be a Korean-language series, but Americans should be able to still watch it — because it’s being developed by Disney+ overseas, it’s likely it will be available to watch on Hulu, the same streamer where you can watch The Americans since it acquired FX.

Though the story centers on the relationship between the main couple, The Americans is still an action-packed, nail-biting spy thriller. FX

Unlike many other international remakes, this one will require a lot more work to make fit into a different culture. After all, “American” is in the title. But in this case, that’s a feature, not a bug. With a brand new setting and a brand new political climate, fans of The Americans will never know what to expect. The only question left is who is the Korean equivalent of Margo Martindale?

The Americans is now streaming on Hulu.