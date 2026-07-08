35 Years Later, An Iconic Sci-Fi Masterpiece Is Coming Back To Theaters

James Cameron’s films are timeless. Titanic is just as impressive today as it was in 1997, Avatar still looks cutting-edge even though it’s been 15 years since it kicked off Cameron’s ongoing franchise, and Aliens is so enduring that it continues to influence military sci-fi decades after its release.

But out of all of Cameron’s blockbusters, there’s one movie in particular that’s only grown more relevant with time. It’s always been an action-packed sci-fi thriller, but it’s getting harder and harder to ignore the man-versus-technology angle as we continue to deal with the rise of AI. Now, 35 years after its initial release, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is coming back to theaters.

James Cameron recently announced that Terminator 2 will be re-released for its 35th anniversary, including in RealD 3D. “T2 was made for theaters, and our lovingly-prepared 3D version, coming back to the big screen, is the absolute best way to see the film,” Cameron said in a statement. “I believe it's safe to do spoilers after 35 years, so SPOILER ALERT: the good guys win against the AI superintelligence! And maybe that’s a message of hope we all could use this summer.”

For the unfamiliar, T2 follows Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) as she tries to protect her son John from the molten-metal assassin T-1000, which has been sent back in time to stop John before he can grow up to lead the human resistance against SKYNET. It became a hit thanks to its heart-stopping action and unique mix of practical and computer-generated effects, both of which became trademarks of Cameron’s career. The re-release will run from August 28 through September 2.

T2’s special effects were eye-popping in 1991. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

AI may not be actively hunting down children yet, but the T2 viewing experience may still feel different today than it did upon release. Even if you did catch the original release in theatres, seeing it again now — especially in 3D — could make it feel like a completely different movie. And even if that’s not the case, it’s still one of the greatest action movies ever made. If you’ve never seen it in theaters before, you owe it to yourself to go back to 1991.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day returns to theaters from August 28 to September 2, 2026.