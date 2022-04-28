New Star Wars show could make massive changes to Sith canon

The Star Wars universe is the ultimate sandbox. It can be the backdrop to a space opera, a Western, and an anime anthology. Now a new animated show is set to bring a whole new era to Star Wars canon in a form that honors Star Wars’ past, while also pushing the franchise into the future.

Could this series finally bring some much-anticipated Extended Universe events to Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know.

The giant fandom convention that is the Star Wars Celebration may be more than a month away, but there’s already a rush of hype surrounding it. Not only will there be a big-screen premiere of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but there will also be panels about upcoming Star Wars projects.

The cover of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi #1. Dark Horse Comics

The official schedule recently listed the panels, including one for a mysterious project called Tales of the Jedi. The “animated anthology shorts” series will be introduced in a panel hosted by author Amy Ratcliffe, and includes “special guest Dave Filoni.” Considering Filoni’s directorial work steered the Star Wars animated universe into the dynasty it is today, his involvement with this series is encouraging.

But just what will this show be about? The title is the same as a classic Dark Horse Comics series that provided Star Wars fans their first glimpse of the Old Republic, including the ancient lore of the Sith (the species, not the order of evil force users). If the show takes the same path, it’s possible our understanding of the dark side and its origins could be radically altered.

The ancient Sith as depicted in Tales of the Jedi. Dark Horse Comics

It’s also likely Tales of the Jedi will introduce characters we’ll later see in live action, much like how Marvel’s What If...? introduced a variant of Doctor Strange fans can expect to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If this iteration of Star Wars canon ever dips its toe into the Old Republic, it’s likely it will start here before expanding.

Even if Tales of the Jedi isn’t a direct adaptation of the comics, a look at some lesser-known Jedi will be a welcome addition for fans who want more of what made Star Wars so great to begin with: The Jedi and the Sith.