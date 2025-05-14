The latest trailer for the James Gunn-directed Superman reboot has arrived. And it’s epic. Not only do we see Supe dealing with The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) and seemingly having a battle with Mister Fantastic (Edi Gathegi), but there’s also tons of brand new footage of Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). But the biggest surprise in the trailer comes from the way the entire thing is framed. And it’s here that it seems the new Superman is utterly reimagining one very famous scene from the 1978 film. Because this trailer is so detailed, you may want to consider this a spoiler warning.

Here’s how the new Superman movie will take an iconic Lois Lane moment from Superman (1978) and turn that moment on its head.

Superman (2025) Trailer

As the trailer starts, Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) asks Clark Kent (David Corenswet), “Are you being serious right now? You’d let me interview you as Superman?”

The rest of the trailer is then framed as Lois getting an exclusive interview from Superman, even though he’s very much in his Clark Kent guise, sans glasses. This is a direct homage and recreation of the moment in the 1978 movie in which Lois (Margot Kidder) interviews Superman (Christopher Reeve) at her apartment for a feature that becomes titled “My Night With Superman.”

In the 1978 movie, Lois Lane still thinks Clark and Superman are two different people. But here, the trailer seems to imply that Lois is aware of the truth. (The again, maybe Clark is roleplaying here?)

And even if the movie does establish that Lois is aware of Clark’s alter ego, the twist on the original 1978 scene isn’t what Lois does and doesn’t know about Superman’s secrets. Instead, in this scene, Lois is letting Superman have it, pelting him with hard questions about whether or not he even has a right to wield his powers.

Lois versus Clark. Warner Bros

The scene in the trailer is charming, but Clark is also a little flippant, suggesting that what he did was for the common good, and that governments prying into his motivations — or journalists asking hard questions — are a bit of a nuisance. We don’t have the full context of this scene in the trailer, but it’s certainly not the puff piece that Lois wrote in the 1978 movie. In those films, you’re led to believe that Lois became an award-winning journalist because she penned “My Night With Superman.” But what we see her doing in the new Superman is acting like a real investigative journalist.

Superman’s reactions to the questions also suggest that this new reboot will have various layers and won’t simply be a celebration of the famous hero. Instead, it seems that the new Superman is set to unpack not just the implications of the existence of Superman, but how Superman himself would react on a personal level to getting persecuted, or, at the very least, questioned.

Throughout the various interpretations of Superman, the character is both a beacon of morality and also, a parable about unchecked power. And, with Lois Lane confronting Clark in this scene, it seems the new movie will be tackling both of those super-concepts with equal vigor.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.