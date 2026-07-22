Why Superhero Capes Define DC — But Not Marvel

Whether flowing, static, colorful, or dark, capes on the backs of various superheroes are a surefire sign of a blockbuster movie, or, failing actual box office performance, an aspiring blockbuster. No matter how you slice it, once a character puts on a cape, one of two things happens: You’re looking at a fictional person who is fancy as hell, or someone who likely has a secret identity, superpowers, a tragic origin story, or all of the above.

Of course, not all superheroes wear capes, and not all cape-wearing folks in genre movies and TV are superheroes. If we look at the most famous blockbuster of all time, the 1977 Star Wars, the only person wearing a true cape is Darth Vader, villain of that particular film. And yet, just a year later, in 1978, Christopher Reeve’s Superman donned one of the most famous capes of all time and made us believe a man could fly — and that doing so with a cape was preferable. Reeve once claimed that in order to make the flying convincing, it was all connected to his facial expression and his eyes. But a cape fluttering in the breeze certainly helps.

However, as pointed out in a classic “no capes!” rant from superhero designer Edna Mode in Pixar’s The Incredibles, capes are often a huge liability. Oddly enough, when you look at the biggest superheroes from DC and Marvel, one split becomes clear: The most famous Marvel heroes, like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Fantastic Four, don’t have capes. While Batman, Robin, Supergirl, and Superman do. So what’s the deal? Are superhero capes a branding choice?

The Shadowy Origins of the Superhero Cape

Two covers from the original Shadow magazine. On the left, the July 1940 cover for “Gems of Doom.” On the right, “City of Crime” from 1936. Debuting in 1931, the pulp magazine version of the Shadow predates The Batman by eight years. The 1939-1940 run of Batman’s appearance in Detective Comics owes much to The Shadow, including wearing a cape while climbing buildings. Street and Smith, George Rozen, Graves Gladney

To get to the bottom of this mystery, we have to ask a bigger question: When did wearing a cape become a thing heroes did? If we’re talking about the Western tradition of superheroes, finding an exact pinpoint as to when a cape became crucial to a certain kind of heroic character, all sorts of academic answers are quickly viable: Ancient Greeks and Romans wore capes, so many ancient heroes and gods rocked capes or flowing cloaks that look like capes. In terms of heroes, both in pulp novels and comic books, some would point to Mandrake the Magician in 1934 as the first “hero” wearing a cape in a comic book.

But then again, the 1931 prose debut of The Shadow — written by Walter Gibson under his famous pen name, Maxwell Grant — describes his attire like this: “The long black coat looked almost part of the thickening fog.” How often has Batman’s cape seemed similar? Not just a cool costume piece, but an extension of mood, Batman’s cape was, at least in his earliest 1939 appearances in Detective Comics, crucial not just to aesthetics, but to the character itself. “The cape is where the real drama of the garment lives,” critic and comics historian Glen Weldon points out in his 2016 book The Caped Crusade, describing Batman’s very first appearance in Detective Comics #27 in 1939. “It arcs out and away from his shoulders hanging and above them, in vaulting parabolas ... adding an expressionist punch of ... gothy showbiz.”

“Can you even imagine Batman without a cape?”

Like his direct antecedent, The Shadow, The Batman was, essentially, channeling vampiric imagery from Dracula, transforming the terrifying into the heroic. Although there are a few versions of Batman without a cape (the Terry McGinnis version of Batman Beyond comes to mind), this is still a character known as the caped crusader, indicating that the cape is an essential thing about him. As one of the most down-to-earth superheroes (Batman has no superpowers), it would stand to reason that having a cape would make the character less realistic. And yet, it's in the gothic drama, the idea that Batman wants to scare evildoers (again, an idea lifted from The Shadow), that the cape becomes a part of his character.

“Can you even imagine Batman without a cape that not only evokes the shape of bat wings, but that helps the character blend into the shadows?” Mike Cecchini, a comic book expert and producer on Kirbyvision from Submarine Entertainment and Does It Fly? from Roddenberry Entertainment, tells Inverse. “Do capes matter? Only as much as what they tell you about the character or if they suit the needs of the storytelling.”

Detective Comics #27, from 1939, featuring Bob Kane’s vision for “The Batman.” HA.com/Bournemouth/Shutterstock

To this point, Superman wears a bright red cape, and in nearly all versions, that is meant to convey a feeling of goodness and trust, not darkness. In 2026’s Supergirl, Superman even tells his cousin Kara that the reason to wear the cape is to convey this warm and fuzzy feeling to people. Color clearly matters, but so does context. Capes can inspire fear with Batman or The Shadow, but inspire hope when worn by Supergirl or Superman. But the existence of these garments in the first place comes down to both inspiration and artistic license.

“Take a look at the Alex Raymond Flash Gordon comic strips of the 1930s, and you'll see how these may have influenced Superman, from the form-fitting primary colored outfits to the capes,” Cecchini explains. “Practically, a cape probably helped Superman co-creator Joe Shuster and other early artists convey a sense of motion as he would leap through the air.”

This is true in 2026, too, as the capes of the various folks in the Super-family help us believe all of them can fly.

DC, Capes! Marvel, No Capes?

Saying that only DC heroes rock capes, and that Marvel heroes generally go Incredibles style isn’t strictly true. Vision and Thor, both members of Marvel’s Avengers, wear capes, while The Flash and Green Lantern, folks we associate with the Justice League, almost never wear capes. Wonder Woman generally doesn’t but has been known to dally in capes from time to time. The point is, to say that DC equals CAPES FOR EVERYONE and Marvel is strictly NO CAPES wouldn’t be fair.

Still, at a quick glance, when we look at classic comic book heroes and their various contemporary adaptations, there does seem to be a non-capes tendency at Marvel. But why?

The first 1966 appearance of Black Panther in The Fantastic Four. Note the cape! Marvel, Jack Kirby

The answer might be a reductive one, but compelling from a certain historical point of view: If the capes of Batman and Superman were created to evoke feelings, the noncapes of their Marvel counterparts suggest a different kind of superheroic sensibility altogether, one where form nearly always follows function.

“Compared with DC, Marvel in the 1960s is a different proposition,” Cecchini observes. “The Fantastic Four wear costumes not as disguises but as uniforms. In their earliest stories they're essentially wearing jumpsuits, and it takes a few issues before we even get the iconic costumes. What would the superpliable Mr. Fantastic, a new Human Torch, the self-explanatory Invisible Woman, or Ben Grimm/The Thing — who just bothers with the bare minimum of clothing — need with a cape?”

Somewhat famously, the characters of Stan Lee’s Marvel era in the early 1960s were written differently than their DC counterparts. Spider-Man was a working-class kid from Queens, and the sensibility of his adventures reflects that. Capes, then, in the Marvel/DC split of the 1960s — and beyond — seem reserved for more old-fashioned, aristocratic heroes. “Thor, a thunder god, can get away with a more regal cape than other heroes,” Cecchini points out. Which is doubly true for the earliest design of Jack Kirby’s Black Panther, “occasionally depicted in a cape,” which, as Cecchini observes, is connected to “something ceremonial that the King of Wakanda is meant to wear.”

“Tony Stark doesn’t wear a cape as Iron Man, but you sort of get the sense that if he could get away with it, he would.”

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, DC’s Batman is very rich, and Superman, in a sense, comes from wealth because he has the resources of the House of El, of the planet Krypton, at his disposal. Yes, both might be orphans, but Supe and Bats are rich orphans. Tony Stark doesn’t wear a cape as Iron Man, but you sort of get the sense that if he could get away with it, he would.

Now, with Avengers: Doomsday looming in December 2026, the man who played Tony Stark most famously, Robert Downey Jr., is back. And this time, as the villainous Dr. Doom, he’s rocking a cape. Just prior to Doom, in Thunderbolts, the deadly anti-hero Sentry wore a cape. In Marvel, a cape is not an automatic sign of wealth or power, nor is it a sign of pure evil. But perhaps it's a sign of overcompensation. Since there’s no way the MCU will allow Dr. Doom to win in the end, one can’t help but wonder if Eda Mode from The Incredibles was right: A cape might look cool, but in the end, it might quite literally signal impending doom.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on Dec. 18. Supergirl is in theaters now.