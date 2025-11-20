It’s been a decade since we last saw Katniss Everdeen on the silver screen, but The Hunger Games franchise is just getting started. After making a big return with the prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the next installment, Sunrise on the Reaping, is a “midquel,” set 24 years before the original Hunger Games movies, as opposed to Songbirds and Snakes’ 64 years.

There’s still a year until Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters, but Lionsgate has released a teaser trailer revealing its supersized roster of tributes, including young versions of Haymitch Abernathy, Plutarch Heavensbee, and Effie Trinket. Check it out below.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows Haymitch (Joseph Zada), a young boy from District 12 who serves as a Tribute for the 50th annual Hunger Games, which is also the second Quarter Quell. He leaves behind his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak), and ventures to the Capitol, where the artifice of the Hunger Games is more apparent than ever — some Tributes are even replaced with body doubles.

Of course, we know that Haymitch becomes the drunken mentor for Peeta and Katniss in the original movies, where he’s played by Woody Harrelson. But how he survives these Games — and who he meets along the way — will inform the revolution we see much later. Because this story is only set a few decades before the original trilogy, we’ll also get to see the origins of Effie Trinket (Elle Fanning), future Head Gamemaker Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons), and TV host Caesar Flickerman (Kieran Culkin).

Haymitch Abernathy’s Hunger Games get the spotlight in Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate

Like The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Sunrise’s film adaptation was announced before the book was even out, so readers knew it would eventually make the jump to the big screen. Hopefully, this first look at a new side of Panem is enough to tide fans over for the final year-long countdown.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026.