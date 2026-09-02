Street Fighter’s Newest Trailer Teases The Biggest Rivalry In Fighting Game History

Video games, especially competitive ones, love using the concept of rivals as a mechanical or narrative trope. It’s a concept most recognizable in the Pokémon games (with the original introducing Professor Oak’s grandson Blue as your competitor), but it also crops up in fighting games all the time. Scorpion and Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat, Kazuya Mishima and his murderous father Heihachi from Tekken — fighting game rivalries even transcend company lines, like how Marvel vs Capcom 3 pitted Deadpool against Devil May Cry’s Dante as the ultimate battle between wise-cracking, fourth-wall-breaking mercenaries with a love for swords and firearms.

But there’s one particular rivalry that stands above the rest in fighting game history, in part due to how long it’s lasted. When the original Street Fighter hit arcades in 1987, it introduced the world to Ryu and Ken Masters: two expert martial artists trained under the same master, who took different paths in life only to be brought back together by the World Fighting Tournament. The upcoming Street Fighter movie appears to mostly be drawing inspiration from the beloved and game-changing Street Fighter 2, but one thing that’s clear is that the relationship between Ken and Ryu will be front and center no matter what.

On September 1, Paramount Pictures and Legendary released a new, nearly 3-minute-long trailer for Street Fighter, the third live-action attempt at bringing the classic fighting game series to life. It opens with a bare-knuckled brawl between Ryu and Ken (most likely either the final fight before they went their separate ways or their first fight upon reuniting), then jumps to Chun-Li attempting to recruit a retired Ryu, who’s uninterested until he discovers that Ken has entered the World Fighting Tournament in an effort to step out of Ryu’s shadow. Naturally, that kicks him into action, and the rest of the trailer is dedicated to showing off the heightened cartoonishness of the fisticuffs, as well as the eclectic cast of characters.

In the games, Ryu dedicated his life to becoming the greatest warrior possible, but Ken chose a stable life as a business entrepreneur and husband, only to be beckoned back into the underground world of fighting by an urge to prove himself once and for all. From what’s been shown so far, it seems the movie is reinventing Ken as a washed-up celebrity martial artist, with the first trailer showing him in an expensive mansion recording an MTV promo. While we don’t know all the details of what Ken and Ryu have been up to or what exactly caused their schism, it’s clear their relationship is being set up as the beating heart of the film, a decision that honors the franchise’s humble beginnings with their introduction in the original Street Fighter.

Street Fighter hits theaters on October 16.