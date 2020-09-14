Stargirl Season 2 release date, trailer, cast, and plot for the CW show

Nearly two years after DC Universe ordered Stargirl to series, the first season premiered to high praise in May. The superhero series follows the story of Courtney Whitmore, a teenager who takes up the mantle of Stargirl following the discovery of the Cosmic Staff. Adamant about being Starman’s daughter, Stargirl recruits her classmates — Yolanda as Wildcat, Beth as Dr. Mid-Nite, and Rick as Hourman — to thwart the nefarious plans of the Injustice Society of America (aka the ISA).‌

With Stargirl officially renewed for Season 2, here’s everything we know so far, including release date, plot, cast, and where it will air.

Spoilers ahead for Season 1 of Stargirl.

Where did Stargirl Season 1 leave off?

Stargirl Season 1 ended with the new Justice Society of America stopping the ISA from controlling the minds of millions. A few of the villains died in the process, including Icicle, Brainwave, and Dragon King (who was stabbed in the back by his daughter Cindy). While the JSA had a big win, the season finale did tease a few villains in store for Season 2 and confirmed that Starman was somehow still alive.

Stargirl uses her Cosmic Staff for the first time. DC Universe/The CW

Will Season 2 still air on DC Universe and The CW?

Nope. Season 2 will air exclusively on The CW. That’s not surprising considering most of DC Universe’s slate will move to HBO Max. (Harley Quinn and Doom Patrol are already streaming there.)

Ahead of Season 1, showrunner Geoff Johns praised the special effects of the show and likened them to theatrical superhero films like Wonder Woman. Will that change with the move to CW? Here’s what Johns told TVLine:

“Startup costs are always the most expensive, obviously — the building and testing, and a lot of that we’ve already done. We have some new things to get into, which is exciting, but we wouldn’t do Season 2 if we didn’t think we could make it as good as Season 1, but different. We’re going to explore [a] different story, different thematics, different avenues for the characters. We’re all working incredibly hard on this because we’re so proud of Season 1, and we want Season 2 to be even better. That’s our goal, nothing less.”

When is the Stargirl Season 2 release date?

Season 2 does not yet have a scheduled release date and production on the season has not yet begun. However, considering that The CW’s schedule is already booked up for the winter and midseason, it’s most likely that Season 2 won’t premiere until the summer or fall of 2021. Stay tuned.

Stargirl and the JSA take on the ISA. DC Universe/The CW

What is the plot for Stargirl Season 2?

Great question. It’s unclear what the plot will be just yet, but fans should expect Season 2 to pick up the loose plot threads from Season 1: Solomon Grundy escaping the ISA, Yolanda killing Brainwave, and Starman’s unexpected return.

During Stargirl’s DC FanDome panel on September 13, Johns confirmed Solomon Grundy will be back. He also teased the importance of Eclipso, the villain Cindy discovered at the end of Season 1.

Oh, and fans should also expect more of Hooty, Dr. Mid-Nite’s pet owl. Season 2 is shaping up to be a hoot!

Who is in the cast of Season 2?

All the Season 1 cast members whose characters didn’t die will be back for Season 2.

Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl

Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat II

Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite II

Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman II

Trae Romano as Mike Dugan

Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman

Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore

Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E.

Hunter Sansone will presumably return as Cameron as well. However, considering how little his role was in Season 1, it’s hard to say what role he’ll play. That said, Icicle’s death may bring him more to the forefront in Season 2. And, of course, Joel McHale will be back as Starman.

Courtney and Pat didn't always see eye-to-eye, but they developed a great bond. DC Universe/The CW

Is there a Season 2 trailer?

Not yet. It’s possible the first trailer will drop a few months ahead of the Season 2 premiere, so at some point in 2021. Watch this space.

Where can I watch Stargirl Season 1 right now?

The first season is currently available to stream on DC Universe and all 13 episodes are also available to watch on The CW’s website for free.