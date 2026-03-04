A Forgotten Star Wars Hero Is Finally Getting The Spotlight He Deserves

Many Star Wars fans know as much about the franchise’s in-universe cultures as they do about real-world ones. We know what these characters eat and drink, what ballets they watch, and what the music genre they listen to in their catinas is called. In recent years, Lucasfilm has doubled down on this worldbuilding with works by Dr. Chris Kempshall, a historian who specializes in both WWI and Star Wars history.

Dr. Kempshall co-authored Star Wars Battles that Changed the Galaxy, but he’s best known for writing The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire, an in-universe history book detailing the Empire’s reign from the perspective of a galactic historian. Now, Kempshall is working on a similar book, but this one comes from the point of view of an oft-ignored character who’s been a crucial part of the story since day one.

Wedge Antilles appeared in every original trilogy movie as an ace pilot. Lucasfilm

During an interview with YouTube channel Star Wars Explained, Kempshall announced his new book, Star Wars: Star Pilots, an in-universe oral history told by pilots who fought in crucial battles throughout the saga. Kempshall revealed that this book isn’t “written” by a historian, but is actually by Wedge Antilles, the longtime Rebel and Resistance pilot who can be seen throughout the original and sequel trilogies. He was a Red Squadron pilot during A New Hope’s Battle of Yavin, flew as Rogue Three in The Empire Strikes Back, and led Red Squadron in Return of the Jedi. He didn’t stop flying after that, having had a cameo in The Rise of Skywalker.

Wedge Antilles led an illustrious career outside of the movies, appearing as a youngster in Rebels and starring in dozens of comic books and novels in the old Legends continuity. He’s one of those characters who may be unknown to the average Star Wars viewer, but is a hero on par with Han Solo or Chewbacca to the hardcore fans.

Denis Lawson reprised his role as Wedge in The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm

Many of his adventures are now non-canonical, but this book has the opportunity to fold some of his stories — and those of other pilots — into official Star Wars canon. Kempshall said, “There is a ton of new information in here about piloting,” and suggested there will be a few Easter eggs. “Even for… diehard fans there’s going to be brand new stuff [the publisher has] allowed me the freedom to create.”

Wedge Antilles may have slipped through the cracks of Star Wars canon, but this book could prove just how crucial he was to the Rebellion’s success. He may not be Force sensitive, but the Rebellion was built on faithful fighters like this. That, and hope.

Star Wars: Star Pilots will be available for purchase on October 6, 2026.