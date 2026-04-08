Luke Skywalker is headed to Tosche station to pick up some power converters, and he wants new Star Wars characters to pick up the slack while he’s gone. How long is Luke gone for? Maybe forever. As of early April 2026, Mark Hamill is back in the headlines talking Star Wars, but at the same time, it seems like he’s retired from the franchise. He provided the voice of an alternate Luke Skywalker as recently as 2024 with Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. By 2025, he was saying he was done playing the character, but Hamill is also doing more collaborations with Lego to support Star Wars.

So which is it? Have we seen — or heard — the last of Luke Skywalker? Or, as the 50th anniversary of the original film looms, is that Tatooine farmboy sneakily making another comeback?

Mark Hamill in 2025. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“I had my time,” Hamill was reported saying in a 2026 story from Variety. “I think they should focus on the future and all the new characters.” Technically, that quote is from 2025, and was used in the context of Hamill giving new insight into an interview with USA Today, in which he was asked about a variety of topics, including the impending 50th anniversary of the original 1977 Star Wars, as well as his opinion on Dave Filoni taking over for Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm.

“George [Lucas] was a mentor to Dave [Filoni], so he knows George's sensibility,” Hamill told USA Today in an interview published on April 6, 2026. Hamill also added that he felt, when it comes to the future of the franchise, he “can't think of better hands.”

Variety’s reporting pairs Hamill’s recent praise of Filoni with some of the actor’s 2018 comments about his frustration with Rian Johnson on The Last Jedi. But Hamill’s new USA Today interview isn’t relitigating all the past Last Jedi woes; that’s simply context provided by other reporters. Hypothetically, one could imagine Hamill preferring to return as Luke Skywalker under Filoni's supervision rather than during the Kennedy era, but Hamill hasn’t actually said that. While it's true that Hamill helped bring a younger Luke Skywalker back to life in the 2020 Mandalorian episode “The Rescue,” and again in The Book of Boba Fett episode “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” and that Filoni was partially responsible for making that happen, that doesn’t mean Hamill is returning as Luke Skywalker any time soon.

Oddly, the reverse is also true. While the Variety piece implies a tale of two Star Wars eras — Kennedy and Johnson versus Filoni — with Mark Hamill caught in the middle, the truth is much murkier. Hamill seems content to talk about Star Wars toys and reminisce about the moment the first movie took the world by storm in 1977. But is a more formal comeback for Luke Skywalker on the table?

In the absence of evidence, the future, as Yoda says, is always in motion. If one were placing bets, would the odds of Hamill returning as Luke in the new Filoni era, rather than the previous Kennedy era, be higher? Yes, but with the caveat that Luke Skywalker was in all three Star Wars movies produced by Kennedy, as well as the aforementioned Mandalorian and Boba Fett episodes.

Still, with the 50th anniversary of Star Wars looming and its most crucial actor doing press, it’s natural for fans and pundits to wonder if we’ve really seen the last of Luke. Hamill will always be a warm and friendly presence within the fandom; he was a big comic book fan before getting cast in Star Wars. “I bought every comic, maybe 16 copies, (and) gave them out to friends,” Hamill told USA Today.

And so, as Star Wars celebrates its golden anniversary next year, maybe that’s the true future of Mark Hamill and Luke Skywalker: a cheerleader on the sidelines, comparing notes with fans about their favorite geeky stuff.

Star Wars (1977) returns to theaters in February 2027.