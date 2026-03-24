9 Years Later, Star Wars Could Fix Its Biggest Character Arc Blunder

Like sand through the hourglass, so are the Star Wars characters of our lives. As trilogies come and go, characters weave in and out of canon. But even though we’ve seen multiple original trilogy characters in the sequel trilogy and multiple prequel trilogy characters in spinoff TV shows, the sequel trilogies haven’t had anywhere else to appear. Even Galaxy’s Edge, which was meant to be set entirely in the sequel era, has slowly been rebranded to be timeless.

But this isn’t for the lack of trying. Almost a decade since he last appeared, one of the sequel trilogy’s biggest breakout stars is making moves to reprise his role — and possibly, getting a chance to fix his storyline.

John Boyega is open to bringing Finn back to the Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

According to Variety, John Boyega appeared at MegaCon Orlando and was asked about returning to the Star Wars universe as Finn, the stormtrooper turned Resistance hero in the sequel trilogy. Apparently, a fan yelled out, “Get Dave on the phone,” referring to Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer and Co-President Dave Filoni.

“I actually have, actually,” Boyega replied, insinuating he’s been discussing a possible return to the Star Wars universe, but those are all the details we received. While the focus of the Star Wars universe currently seems to be focused on the years before the original trilogy (Andor) and after (The Mandalorian), there are a number of projects involving the sequel trilogy ahead, including Star Wars: Starfighter and the still-untitled Rey-focused movie. Finn could easily appear in either of these projects.

Finn and Rose were both not given their due in the sequel trilogy. J Wilson/Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Finn’s storyline was one casualty of the push-and-pull creative direction of the sequel trilogy. By The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, Finn was relegated to Rey’s sidekick, who may or may not be Force sensitive; we never got a chance to actually find out. Boyega has always made it clear he was unhappy with the way Finn’s character ended up. “What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side,” he told GQ in 2020. “It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

It’s not just Finn, either. Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico played a major role in The Last Jedi but was completely sidelined in The Rise of Skywalker, so this is a proven pattern. But if Finn has the opportunity to come back in a different movie, perhaps he could get the conclusion to his storyline he deserves — and Lucasfilm can make up for one of its most glaring errors of the sequel era.

The Star Wars sequel trilogy is now streaming on Disney+.