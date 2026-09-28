Everything We Know About Star Wars: Episode X

Star Wars projects are like candles in the wind. They’re announced all the time, but the merest obstacle, like a subpar Game of Thrones finale or an overstuffed schedule, could be enough to make everything fall apart. Because of that, fans don’t put much stock in announced projects. Kevin Feige’s planned movie was shelved, as was Patty Jenkins’, as was Damon Lindelof’s.

But one project kept chugging along as the others fell around it: a brand-new trilogy, written and produced by X-Men franchise veteran and Rebels co-creator Simon Kinberg. Since it was announced in 2024, this lofty plan has progressed into a fully-formed project — including an attached director, none other than Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer and director, Jon Watts.

So, could this be the start of a new Skywalker Saga? All signs are pointing to yes. Here’s everything you need to know about this planned Episode X, from the minds behind it to when we could expect to see it.

When Is the Star Wars: Episode X Release Date?

Jod (Jude Law) in a scene from the 2024 finale of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The next major Star Wars movie will be directed by Skeleton Crew co-creator Jon Watts. Lucasfilm/Disney+

While we don’t have an exact release date for this movie — it technically hasn’t even been greenlit by Disney yet — we at least know when it won’t be coming out. The next Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Starfighter, is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 28, 2027. There has never been less than a year’s gap between Star Wars movies, so the earliest possible release date would be May 28, 2028.

But seeing how this movie is just now seeking out creative talent, it’s likely production and post-production will take even longer. Perhaps this new trilogy will align with The Rise of Skywalker, the end of the previous trilogy, and premiere a decade later in December 2029. It sure would take a while to get there, but it would be an interesting homage to the chapter that came before. It wouldn’t be unprecedented: The Force Awakens premiered in 2015, a decade after Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

Who Is Developing Star Wars: Episode X?

Simon Kinberg will write and produce the movie, drawing on his experience consulting on The Force Awakens and co-creating Rebels. He also has a good deal of knowledge around blockbusters, as he produced many of the X-Men movies. While he’s a trusted writer and producer, he’s not really known for directing: his feature directorial debut, Dark Phoenix, is now regarded as a box-office flop.

Perhaps for that very reason, Kinberg will not both write and direct like the minds behind the sequel trilogy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Watts, the director behind the first three Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, will direct the new movie. He’s no stranger to Star Wars, either: he served as the showrunner and co-creator for the Disney+ Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, which premiered back in 2024.

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Jon Watts, creator of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, will take on a new chapter of Star Wars by directing Episode X. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What Is The Plot Of Star Wars: Episode X?

While it’s still too early to make any big assumptions about what could possibly happen in this upcoming movie, we do have a few clues: as this is Episode X, it will take place after the end of the sequel trilogy. However, it’s also part of a new saga after Rise of Skywalker ended the Skywalker Saga. So while it may not be a direct sequel, it will at least show what happened after we last left the Star Wars universe.

Who Is In The Cast Of Star Wars: Episode X?

This movie may be far off; we do know at least one legacy character will appear: according to The Hollywood Reporter, Rey will appear in this movie “in some capacity.” Notably, this report said Rey would appear, not necessarily Daisy Ridley, who portrayed her in the sequel trilogy.

Ridley is already set to appear in a long-awaited Rey sequel movie, so it’s possible her role will be recast for this movie, especially if it is set decades after the sequels. Perhaps Rey will serve a role in this movie similar to the one Luke played in the sequels, as a wise sage character from a past era of the Star Wars timeline.

Rey — though possibly not Daisy Ridley — is set to appear in Star Wars: Episode X. Lucasfilm

Is There A Star Wars: Episode X Trailer?

There’s no trailer just yet; however, we could use the pattern of recent Star Wars movies to predict when we could expect a trailer. Usually, first-look teasers come about eight months before the release date, like with The Last Jedi, Rogue One, and The Mandalorian and Grogu. However, there’s one big exception in recent history: The Force Awakens, as the first movie in the sequel trilogy, released its first look a little more than a year before its release in 2015.

So while we may need to wait a good while for this movie to premiere, we may not have to wait as long as usual to see what this movie will look like.

How Many Star Wars Sequels Will There Be?

We know that this is the start of a new trilogy, so there will (hopefully) be two more movies after this: Episode XI and Episode XII. This is on top of the other planned Star Wars movies, including Star Wars: Starfighter, the Rey sequel movie, and James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi movie, if those actually make it to production. But for now, it looks like this one will actually be happening.

Star Wars: Starfighter will hit theaters on May 28, 2027.