13 Years Later, A Lost Star Wars Show Will Finally Be Released — But There's A Catch

Star Wars has its fair share of canceled projects, ranging from one-off TV shows to whole movie trilogies. But there’s one project that feels especially tragic. Star Wars: Detours, an animated parody series that had two whole seasons — 39 episodes — fully produced, was never released after the purchase of Lucasfilm by Disney. At the time, it seemed like Lucasfilm was finally going to embrace its silly side and poke fun at itself, but instead the series became a Holy Grail for fans of Star Wars lost media.

But just when we least suspected it, Star Wars: Detours will soon be available to the public, but not quite in the form we hoped. Here’s everything you need to know.

Seth Green reveals a huge comeback during the “Inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art" panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that he’s done with the creative aspect of Star Wars, George Lucas is focusing on another part of his legacy: the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, a massive institution that celebrates “how narrative art shapes our world—expressing beliefs, communicating values, expanding imagination, and inviting conversation.” That includes comics, children’s books, fantasy novels, movies, and everything in between.

Needless to say, Star Wars plays a big role in this. There’s even a full-scale Naboo Starfighter on display. But at San Diego Comic-Con, Seth Green — the original creator of Detours alongside his Robot Chicken collaborator Matt Senreich — revealed that Detours will see the light of day for museum visitors.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be the home of (select episodes of) Star Wars: Detours. Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

“We made a show with George, an animated series,” Green said to moderator Keke Palmer, according to Entertainment Weekly. “He wanted to make Simpsons in the Star Wars universe. It’s called Detours, and there’s… going to be a curation of episodes from that show on display for the public.”

So while there may not be the entire run of episodes for fans to watch, and those fans will have to trek all the way out to California, this is still massive for the Star Wars fandom. Disney may not have wanted such an irreverent series as part of its canon, but George Lucas is still the mastermind.

History has proven that the ultimate way for a follower to show devotion is to embark on a pilgrimage, and this museum will surely become a dream destination for many Star Wars devotees. The addition of this show, thought to be completely lost in the Disney vaults, just makes this museum more unmissable.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opens on September 22, 2026.