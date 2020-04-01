Incredible video turns Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars script into a cartoon

The Rise of Skywalker exists. We can't undo that. But there's also no denying that an earlier version of Star Wars: Episode IX written by Colin Trevorrow also existed at one point, and it was way better. A deluge of plot details and concept art for Trevorrow's abandoned Star Wars movie, titled Duel of the Fates leaked online earlier this year, and now, one brilliant YouTube video is bringing this far superior climax to the Skywalker saga to life.

A video titled "The Cancelled STAR WARS Episode 9 Animated" from YouTube channel Mr Sunday Movies turns Trevorrow's script into an entertaining 5-minute claymation-style cartoon. The video covers most of the key story beats in Duel of the Fates, including (*deep breath*) Luke Skywalker's Force ghost haunting Kylo Ren, Kylo injuring his face and repairing it with metal, Rey stealing a Star Destroyer, the Resistance activating a secret beacon under Coruscant, an epic Coruscant battle, Hux committing suicide with Mace Windu's purple lightsaber, Chewbacca flying an X-Wing, and a whole lot more.

It's seriously impressive how much this video fits into just 5 minutes, all while also making time for some really funny visual gags.

Kylo Ren searching for answers at the start of 'Duel of the Fates' Mr Sunday Movies

The video also pokes fun at The Rise of Skywalker. There's an early nod to the fact that Rose Tico has an actual plotline in this movie, unlike the 76 seconds of screentime she got in J.J. Abrams movie. Mr Sunday Movies also calls out the fan servicy-ness of making Rey Palpatine's grandaughter (in Trevorrow's script she really was nobody).

As an added bonus, the second half of this video is a compilation of all the awesome concept art for Duel of the Fates that leaked earlier this year. Here's Hux committing suicide on Coruscant as the First Order loses the battle (ignore the incorrect lightsaber color, it should be purple):

Star Wars Leaks Lucasfilm

Like we said, Duel of the Fates would have been awesome, at least compared to what we got in Rise of Skywalker. Why did Disney fire Trevorrow and throw his script in the trash? We'll never know for sure, though the resulting movie seems to suggest the studio was focused on appeasing fans still angry about The Last Jedi.

In the process, we got a rushed and ultimately mediocre ending to the Skywalker saga, but on the plus side, at least now we have this five-minute video. As far as I'm concerned, The Rise of Skywalker is over, and this Mr Sunday Movies video is canon.