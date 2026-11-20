Whenever characters reference great works of literature on Star Trek: The Original Series or Star Trek: The Next Generation, chances are they’ll be sticking to classics: William Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and, famously in The Wrath of Khan, Herman Melville. But what’s the quaffable version of classic literature? The obvious answer is fancy wine. And, if we jump stars from Trek to Wars, we find zero references to classic literature and basically an utter absence of wine. Star Wars feels like a whiskey-shot-and-beer galaxy (maybe Palpatine has wine? Mon Mothma?). But Star Trek is a world in which the good guys know about good wine and have opinions about varietals and vintages.

To put it another way, wine is the perfect culinary metaphor for Star Trek because Star Trek is a little bit snobby — and we like it that way. You could even say discussions about wine are parallel with discussions about Star Trek itself; you might think you don’t like “sweet” wines like Riesling or Star Trek: Lower Decks, but an expert will be happy to explain to you how to refine your palate. Some might say merlot is old-fashioned and stuffy, but have you even watched Star Trek: The Motion Picture lately?

The enjoyment of good wine isn’t omnipresent throughout Star Trek, but the existence of wine, at all, right next to paper books, is perhaps one of the least discussed aspects of Trek’s hopeful future. Though we’re made aware many times that replicated food and drink isn’t as good as the real stuff, people creating wine with analog methods is an interesting metaphor for Star Trek’s hopeful future for humanity.

The Real Château Picard

Château Picard, as seen in Star Trek: Picard Season 2. Paramount+

Of course one of Star Trek’s most celebrated heroes, and the ultimate Renaissance man of the final frontier, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), comes from a family of winemakers. Starting with the Season 4 episode “Family” (written by the incomparable Ronald D. Moore), we’re taken back to Picard’s roots in a village in La Barre, France. There we meet Jean-Luc’s brother, Robert Picard (Jeremy Kemp), a man who refuses to have a replicator in the house and tends to living vines on a large estate that has been bottling wine for centuries.

In reality, there is a real Château Picard, established in 1932, located in Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France. Today, when you buy a bottle of Star Trek-themed Château Picard wine, you are getting, in fact, a real bottle of wine from the real 21st-century Château Picard. Most of these are Bordeaux wines, named so because of the location. (A Bordeaux is generally a blend of the grape varietals cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and cabernet franc.) Cheekily, contemporary Star Trek Château Picard wines will list vintages on the bottle like 2386 (the post-TNG era) or 2401 (the year Picard Season 3 takes place).

The Picard family breaks bread and shares wine. CBS/Paramount

As established in TNG’s “Family,” Robert Picard has continued the family tradition of making wine the old-fashioned way, without an overreliance on technology. In the TNG finale, “All Good Things...,” we see Picard retire to the wine-making estate in one future, a concept the 2020 series Picard continued by having Jean-Luc take over his family’s wine-making business after leaving Starfleet and, following the passing of his brother, sister-in-law, and nephew, in the film Generations.

Here’s the interesting thing. Not only does the Picard family insist on maintaining the analog nature of creating wine (in “Family,” Robert is trying to cure a “sick vine” in his first scene), but it also reminds us that even in a future full of abundance, handmade, human creations are still scarce and therefore precious. To put it another way, in the quasi-socialist future of Earth in Star Trek, Picard doesn’t turn a profit (at least on Federation planets) from selling his wine. But there’s still a limited number of these bottles available, making the concept of a vintage enduring, even in Trek’s utopian status quo.

The real value of the good wine, in Star Trek and in our reality, isn’t about anything monetary, but that wine itself is valuable because it’s an amazing human innovation. The civilized, refined nature of Jean-Luc Picard, and of the entire Next Generation ethos, feels like a good bottle of wine. Something that can be enjoyed and savored, not because its creation was easy. But instead, because it was hard.

Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard stream on Paramount+.