New Star Trek Streaming Gap Will Be Filled After 2027 — But There’s A Catch

Whither Star Trek? With the current streaming era of Paramount+ Star Trek shows seemingly at an end, the future of the Final Frontier is technically in flux. While screenwriters Jonathan Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are working on a screenplay for a new, bold feature film, many pundits and insiders have wondered if the TV era of Trek is on pause for now.

However, in a far-ranging interview with Deadline, Jane Wiseman, the Head of Originals for Paramount+, has made it sound like nobody should assume that Star Trek on TV is over. If anything, we could be getting confirmation of a new Trek TV series sometime very, very soon.

Star Trek’s “next bounce” is in the works

Paul Wesley and Christina Chong at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, discussing Strange New Worlds. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

“It is our goal, and it is our job to figure out what the next bounce of Star Trek is,” Paramount+ head Wiseman told Deadline when directly asked if a new Star Trek TV series was in the works. Wiseman noted that fellow exec Chris Parnell (not to be confused with the comedic actor of the same name) is the “number one fan” of the Trek franchise, and that Paramount+ is committed to finding a new direction for the Trek franchise very soon.

“We’re talking to a lot of writers; we are leaning on CBS Studios, and it is imperative that we figure out what the next iteration is in this franchise because it’s just too important,” Wiseman said. She also noted: “We also are in touch with Paramount Pictures; they have a Star Trek movie that’s in development.”

This last detail is somewhat important to think about, because for casual Trek fans, the idea of “Paramount” is a sort of monolith, but in reality, there’s more than one Paramount in the mix here.

Star Trek’s strange corporate dance

Nicholas Meyer directs Leonard Nimoy and Kim Catrall in The Undiscovered Country. This 1991 film was in production at the same time as Star Trek: The Next Generation and even used many of the same sets. This kind of Trek synergy between film and TV hasn’t really existed at all in the 21st century. Snap/Shutterstock

Prior to 2019, CBS, which held the TV rights to Star Trek, and Viacom, the parent company of Paramount, were actually separate entities. In fact, it hasn’t been since the heyday of the 1990s era of Star Trek that Paramount Pictures made Star Trek TV and Star Trek movies on the same lot, often at the same time. Since 2017, Alex Kurtzman’s studio Secret Hideout, along with CBS Television, has produced the vast majority of new Trek on TV.

Meanwhile, the reboot Trek movies from 2009 to 2016 were produced by Skydance, Bad Robot, as well as Paramount Pictures. And although Kurtzman worked on two of those films as a screenwriter, the production companies involved in creating Discovery, Strange New Worlds, Picard, et al., are largely unconnected studios involved with creating the reboot films.

In other words, the current state of Paramount, especially after the 2025 Skydance merger, means that, in theory, production companies historically involved with making new Star Trek in the 21st century (CBS, Paramount+, Paramount Pictures) are all talking to each other a little bit more. So, Wiseman’s update on the Trek franchise could be read as a sign that if a new movie is coming, we’ll possibly get more synergy between that and a hypothetical new TV show, too.

But then again, at this point we really don’t know. Because for hardcore fans, the one question that hasn’t been answered is teased in this new interview. Wiseman says Paramount+ is talking to “a lot of writers.” But who are those writers? Returning Star Trek favorites? Great writers who have never written Star Trek? New blood?

In terms of a real update, this is the most important detail. Arguably more than any other large sci-fi media franchise, Star Trek has been shaped by its diversity of different kinds of writers, and so, whichever crew is penning the next generation of Trek after 2027 will be our best clue as to what the continuing mission might actually look like.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is currently streaming on Paramount+. SNW Season 5 and Starfleet Academy Season 2 — the last season of each respective show — will be released in 2027.