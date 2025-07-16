There may not be many Star Trek shows airing right now, but Strange New Worlds is holding down the fort admirably. It’s been three years since the series burst onto the scene with colorful, strange, and largely self-contained stories, and while it serves as a prequel to Star Trek’s original series and explores a period that’d been largely overlooked, that’s only part of its charm. Strange New Worlds has also been willing to subvert the grounded, edgier tone of shows like Picard and Discovery, which feels like a breath of fresh air for the franchise.

Strange New Worlds Season 3 is poised to deliver more madcap misadventures for the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. There’s a sense that the series is coming into its own after a bold, if silly, second season, and fans have a lot to look forward to as this journey reaches its halfway point. Here’s everything you need to know about Strange New Worlds’ Season 3 premiere, from its release date and time to its role in the franchise’s future.

The Enterprise crew gets a little bigger in Season 3. Paramount

What is the Strange New Worlds Season 3 release date?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuts new episodes each Thursday on Paramount+. The series returns with a two-episode premiere on July 17, with new episodes dropping weekly until its finale on August 11.

What is the Strange New Worlds Season 3 release time?

While other streamers embrace primetime release windows anew, Paramount is sticking to the brief with Strange New Worlds Season 3. New episodes will be available to stream each Thursday at 12:00 a.m. PT, which is 3:00 a.m. ET.

Is there a trailer for Strange New Worlds Season 3?

Yes, there is. Check out the official trailer for Strange New Worlds Season 3, which teases “new romances,” plenty of action, and the return of Paul Wesley’s James Kirk — this time seemingly as acting captain of the Enterprise.

What is the plot of Strange New Worlds Season 3?

Strange New Worlds has reached the midpoint of its five-year exploratory mission. The Enterprise crew is tighter than ever, and the team is set to get a little bigger with the addition of Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) and a more permanent posting for Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano). We can expect more romantic drama with Spock (Ethan Peck) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), along with inklings of flirtation between Lt. Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Beto Ortegas (Mynor Luken), the younger brother of Enterprise pilot Ortegas (Melissa Navia).

But it won’t be all sunshine and rainbows. Season 3 will pick up where its predecessor left off, with the Enterprise crew locked in a contentious conflict with the Gorn. Strange New Worlds will continue to pit its heroes against other bizarre alien species, although the crux of this season is about the relationships maturing and developing on the Enterprise.

Captain Pike’s mission is ticking over its halfway mark. Paramount

How many episodes will Strange New Worlds Season 3 have?

Like prior seasons of Strange New Worlds, Season 3 contains 10 episodes. Apart from its two-episode premiere, one episode will premiere weekly on Paramount+, which gives fans plenty of time to savor the series’ third installment.

Will there be a Strange New Worlds Season 4?

Yes! Strange New Worlds was recently renewed for a fourth and fifth season. That’s a great development in a world where TV longevity is far from guaranteed, but it also comes with a caveat. The fifth season of Strange New Worlds will be its last, as the show is set to catch up with the events of the original Star Trek. At least Captain Pike and his crew will get to end their adventure on their own terms.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns with a two-episode premiere on July 17 on Paramount+.