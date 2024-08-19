When fan-favorite series Star Trek: Prodigy was unceremoniously taken off Paramount+ in 2023, fans were not only angry and confused but also, concerned. Generally speaking, at least before 2019, when a TV show wasn’t available to stream, it was at the very least available to purchase, or, better yet, on Blu-ray or DVD. But, in the limbo period between Prodigy leaving Paramount+ and the show finding new life on Netflix, only the first half of Season 1 was on Blu-ray.

But now, with Season 2 streaming on Netflix, fans don’t have to worry too much about streaming problems ever again. For hardcore Trekkies, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is currently available in two Blu-ray sets, and as of November 12, all of Season 2 will be out on Blu-ray, too. Here’s the details.

Prodigy beyond streaming

Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) was a big addition to the Prodigy crew in Season 2. CBS/Netflix

While all 40 episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix, the future is always in motion. And, while both seasons are currently available for VOD purchase, the series will finally be all on physical media on November 12. Paramount Home Entertainment and CBS Home Entertainment have confirmed that instead of releasing Prodigy Season 2 in two home video sets (which was the case with Season 1) all of the episodes will be on Blu-ray on November 12. There are also optional DVDs which will be manufactured on demand (MOD).

The Blu-ray set will also include behind-the-scenes extras, including:

Producing Prodigy: The Legacy

Producers and Wil Wheaton discuss creating an introduction for new audiences of Prodigy, all the pieces of Legacy Star Trek, and how Prodigy fits into the greater canon.

The Odyssey of Prodigy

Producers discuss the Protostar crew coming from being heroes on their ship to becoming part of something much bigger in Season 2, and Wil Wheaton speaks on his character Wesley Crusher coming back to Star Trek and how that return affected him.

Wheaton recently told Inverse that “Wesley's the original prodigy,” in reference to his circle journey from The Next Generation to his big guest role in Prodigy Season 2. And it seems we can expect these Season 2 special features to dive even deeper into that concept while reminding fans that Prodigy isn’t just a Voyager sequel, but a sequel to The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine, too.

Prodigy Season 3?

Kevin and Dan Hageman at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Albert L. Ortega/Shutterstock

While this fledgling Star Trek series certainly found a bigger audience with Season 2, thanks to Netflix, it's unclear if a third season is a certainty or not. While the ending of Season 2 does leave the adventures for the Protostar crew open-ended, there’s also the sense that Prodigy has come full circle. According to showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman, “there’s a lot of dreaming on Season 3,” though nothing has been confirmed yet. Dan Hageman even specifically told Inverse that he hopes for “a live-action” version of Prodigy somewhere down the line.

But for now, if fans want to avoid the streaming complications of the 21st century, adventure in the 24th century will be forever available on good old-fashioned discs.

Star Trek: Prodigy is currently streaming on Netflix.