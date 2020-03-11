Here's exactly when to watch Picard Episode 8, "Broken Pieces"

Last week's episode of Star Trek: Picard, "Nepenthe," was a cozy, bittersweet respite from the harrowing journeys of Jean-Luc and Soji. The duo got some much-needed rest, relaxation, and pizza at the home of the now-married Will Riker and Deanna Troi. The episode also introduced their daughter, Kestra, and their late son, Thaddeus. His tragic illness highlights the broader, unseen cost of the Federation's ban on synthetic life. New and familiar faces alike reflected on Data's legacy, and what he meant to everyone. It was sentimental without being sappy, and essential viewing for any Next Generation fan. But Picard and Soji can't stay on Nepenthe forever, not with the Tal Shiar hot on their tails.

Wondering when you can tune in to Picard episode 8, "Broken Pieces"? We've got you covered.

We need to talk, guys. CBS

What to expect from Picard Episode 8, "Broken Pieces"

After bonding a bit with Kestra and Deanna, Soji seemed to loosen up a bit around Picard, letting him know a bit more about her past experiences and current existential crises. Presumably, we'll learn more about Dahj and Soji's home planet, what Doctor Jurati's been up to all this time, and (extremely Tina Turner voice) what the Borg have to do with it. And let's not forget, we last saw Elnor call in a favor from a certain Fenris Ranger...

Here's the official synopsis for "Broken Pieces," courtesy of CBS:

When devastating truths behind the Mars attack are revealed, Picard realizes just how far many will go to preserve secrets stretching back generations, all while the La Sirena crew grapples with secrets and revelations of their own. Narissa directs her guards to capture Elnor, setting off an unexpected chain of events on the Borg cube.

When are new episodes of Picard uploaded to CBS All Access?

In the United States, CBS All Access releases new episodes of Picard at 3 a.m. Eastern on Thursday mornings. If you're on the West Coast, you're in luck: new content arrives on the platform at midnight local time, so you can catch "Broken Pieces" late Wednesday night.

If you haven't checked out Picard yet, and are on the fence about subscribing to yet another streaming service, you can watch the first episode free on the CBS official site. Beyond that, the service offers a one-week free trial period. If you choose to keep your subscription going longer than a week, you'll pay $5.99 per month for shows with advertisements, and $9.99 monthly for commercial-free access to CBS programming.

If you're watching Star Trek: Picard from outside the U.S., new episodes will be uploaded to Amazon Prime Video each Friday.