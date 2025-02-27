'Star Trek: Khan' Just Recast The Franchise's Most Iconic Villain

Khan is so back. In the upcoming audio drama podcast series, Star Trek: Khan, the time between the classic Trek episode “Space Seed” and the film The Wrath of Khan will be fully explored. Previously known as Ceti Alpha V, the series was created by famed Trek director and writer Nicholas Meyer, and is now, finally, actually happening.

In an official press release from CBS, it has been revealed that the audio series Star Trek: Khan has finished production. It also confirmed exactly who will be playing Khan, and his beloved wife, Marla McGivers, a former officer of the USS Enterprise. Here’s what to know.

Star Trek: Khan cast revealed

Naveen Andrews in 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Taking place after the events of “Space Seed,” the new series will star Naveen Andrews in the role of Khan and Wrenn Schmidt as Marla McGivers. Andrews is probably best known for his role as Sayid Jarrah in the iconic series Lost. Meanwhile, sci-fi fans know Wrenn Schmidt for her role as Margo Madison in the first four seasons of For All Mankind. (Which was co-created by Star Trek alum Ronald D. Moore.)

Both actors are massively talented and will almost certainly bring new dimensions and gravitas to these characters. Originated by Ricardo Montalbán, and also played by Benedict Cumberbatch in 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness, the role of Khan Noonien Singh is well known.

However, the role of McGivers is largely unexplored. A historian on the Enterprise (originally played by Madlyn Rhue), McGivers betrays Kirk in order to help Khan take over the ship. Although she later comes around to Kirk’s side, she opts to leave Starfleet and settle on Ceti Alpha V at the end of “Space Seed.” Because she doesn’t appear at all in The Wrath of Khan, this new series will fully reveal what happened between The Original Series and the famous 1982 film.

Star Trek: Khan plot and release date

Wrenn Schmidt in 2024. Variety/Variety/Getty Images

According to the new announcement from CBS, the new audio series will tell another side of Khan’s story.

Here’s the full synopsis:

“History remembers Khan Noonien Singh as a villain, the product of a failed attempt to perfect humanity through genetic engineering whose quest to avenge himself on Admiral James T. Kirk led to unimaginable tragedy and loss. But the truth has been buried for too long beneath the sands of Ceti Alpha V. How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well? Recently unearthed, the rest of Khan’s story will finally be told in Star Trek: Khan.”

The series itself is written by longtime Star Trek writers Kirsten Beyer and David Mack, based on a story by Nicholas Meyer.

The audio podcast series does not yet have a release date. CBS also confirmed that “Additional cast will be announced at a later date.”

You can stream “Space Seed” and The Wrath of Khan on Paramount+.