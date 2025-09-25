While there has been no shortage of Star Trek since 2016, there also hasn’t been a theatrically released film in the franchise since Star Trek Beyond, the third film in the Kelvin Universe timeline, which ended as a fresh start for the crew, but ended up being their accidental swan song. Since then, there have been more false starts on a “Star Trek 4” than fans can even remember. But now, with the complex Skydance and Paramount merger nearly complete, it’s possible that a new Star Trek film, specifically a Beyond sequel, might actually happen.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on September 23, Zachary Quinto, who played Spock in all three of the reboot films, added a bit of hope to the possibility that the long-lost continuing mission of that specific Enterprise crew might actually happen.

Zachary Quinto says, “I think we’re ready.”

“There’s literally always a rumor,” Quinto told Fallon when asked directly if he knew anything about a possible Star Trek sequel. But Quinto did add some hope to it: “I don’t know, I hope so! I was just emailing J.J. [Abrams] about something, ‘Like, dude, what’s going on. It’s been 10 years since the last movie came out.”

And, when Fallon said, “I think we’re ready,” Quinto responded enthusiastically, “I think we’re ready. I’m ready!” Fans have been down this path before, but this time, there is legitimately some hope that a new Trek film, possibly featuring the Kelvin Timeline crew, could happen.

In August of this year, in a report from Deadline, Paramount executive Dana Goldberg said, “Star Trek is a priority across the company.” At the same time, a former Apple exec named Chris Parnell joined the company, and in another Deadline report, it was suggested that Parnell would be helping to develop new Trek content. Longtime Star Trek historian and filmmaker Mark A. Altman posted on X that he felt that Parnell’s hiring was good news for the franchise, noting, “Chris Parnell gets and loves Star Trek.”

While the connection between Star Trek on Paramount+ and new Star Trek feature films remains unclear in the near future, what is clear is that new Trek projects are certainly being hatched behind the scenes

The long road to a post-Beyond Trek movie

Since 2016, there have been several false starts for a new Star Trek movie, all for various different reasons. In case you’d forgotten, here’s a quick list of all the in-development films that could have become “Star Trek 4” or something similar. Here are all the paths-not-taken, or not-yet-taken, when it comes to a Trek movie after Beyond.

Zoe Saldana and Simon Pegg promoting Star Trek Beyond in 2016. Victor Chavez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A time travel film starring Chris Pine as James T. Kirk, and Chris Hemsworth returning as his father, George Kirk, written by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay. (Payne and McKay later created The Rings of Power)

A Quentin Tarantino-directed one-off film, loosely based on the classic mobster planet TOS episode, “A Piece of the Action.”

An untitled Star Trek Beyond sequel directed by S. J. Clarkson

A script for a feature written by Discovery writer Kalinda Vazquez

A major feature film directed by Matt Shakman, written by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Shakman later directed The Fantastic Four: First Steps instead.

A major feature, which may have featured androids, was to be written and directed by Noah Hawley. Hawley’s project was close to casting when the plug was pulled.

Another take on “Star Trek 4” written by Steve Yockey.

A new prequel movie, directed by Toby Haynes (of Andor and Doctor Who fame), written by Seth Grahame-Smith. In theory, this movie is still in development, but its previously announced 2026 release date feels very unlikely.

Could the new rumblings about Star Trek 4 actually result in a new movie happening? If the cast is on board, and Paramount smooths out its behind-the-scenes changes, then it seems now would be a logical time for a reunion.

Star Trek Beyond is streaming on Paramount+.