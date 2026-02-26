The scope of the alternate history spaceflight series, For All Mankind, cannot be overstated. Starting in 2019, the series has charted a timeline in which the USSR beat the US to the Moon in 1969, and then explored how various dominoes fell after that point. From an alternate 1980s featuring a functional Moonbase to landing on Mars in the 1990s, and now, with Season 5, a full-on Mars rebellion looming, this show is as thought-provoking as it is bold. But the For All Mankind universe is now expanding in a different direction; the spinoff series Star City will explore the events of this timeline from the Soviet perspective, and that new show will actually stream right on the heels of its parent series upcoming new season.

Star City is set to stream this year, in 2026, right after For All Mankind Season 5 concludes. Here’s what to know about the ambitious new show, including the cast, the vibe, the release date, and how it fits into the For All Mankind timeline.

What is Star City?

The titular location of Star City. Apple TV

Star City takes its title from a real place in the USSR where Roscosmos trains its cosmonauts for space travel. For All Mankind has actually visited its version of Star City several times before, notably in Season 2, when NASA astronaut Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall) goes to Star City as part of a joint mission between the US and the USSR. Star City is also central to the espionage machinations that involve Margo (Wrenn Schmidt), Sergei (Piotr Adamczyk), and former KGB leader Irina Morozova (Svetlana Efremova), who first appeared in Season 4.

The new show will go back to the 1960s to look at the Soviet point of view of the formative events that shaped For All Mankind. Apple is calling the show a “paranoid thriller.”

What is the Star City timeline?

The Roscosmos mission control in Star City. Apple TV

According to Apple TV, the new series will go back to the events leading up to the events of For All Mankind Season 1. The show was first announced in 2024, but Apple’s most recent press release offers way more details, letting us know that the new series “takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.”

This makes it seem like Star City will take place prior to 1969 and lead up to that moment, which, in a sense, solves a minor mystery within the For All Mankind timeline. In actual history, the USSR didn’t have the technology in place to land on the Moon. But now, we’ll see how, in this timeline, that was even possible. To put it another way, Star City is answering a crucial sci-fi question that makes the rest of the For All Mankind timeline possible: What did the speculative USSR Moonshot actually look like?

Who is in the cast of Star City?

Rhys Ifans in Star City. Apple TV

While cameos from For All Mankind cast members are possible, as of now, we don’t know which characters (if any) will crossover. Certain characters have to appear. We know that in the FaMk timeline, the first man on the Moon was Alexei Leonov, who is a real historical figure, and in our history, the first human to complete a space walk. So, Leonov will certainly be a character in Star City. Additionally, For All Mankind Season 1 revealed that the first woman on the Moon was Anastasia Belikova, a fictional character. So, we should certainly expect to see a version of her in this series.

Here’s the confirmed cast, according to Apple’s official press release.

Rhys Ifans

Anna Maxwell Martin

Agnes O’Casey

Alice Englert

Solly McLeod

Adam Nagaitis

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis

Josef Davies

Priya Kansara

Star City Release Date

Star City will stream on Apple TV with a two-episode premiere on Friday, May 29, 2026. This means that Star City will debut on the same day as the For All Mankind Season 5 finale. There will be eight episodes in Star City, with the final episode streaming on July 10, 2026.

For All Mankind streams on Apple TV.