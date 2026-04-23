As For All Mankind speeds into its complex future on Mars in Season 5, the new spinoff series, Star City, is looking back to the beginnings of the show. As announced previously, this show will tell the story of For All Mankind’s alternate timeline from the Soviet perspective. The title itself is taken from the central hub of Roscosmos, the USSR’s space program, located near Moscow. The show is set for release on May 29, and now, Apple TV has dropped the first full-length trailer.

The most surprising thing about this trailer is that it reveals that Star City isn’t really like For All Mankind at all. Instead, this show looks to be a nail-biting spy thriller, set in the 1960s and early 1970s. If you didn’t know that the USSR didn’t land on the Moon in 1969, you might think this was a historical drama that just happened to be about spaceflight. In short, the alternate timeline created by For All Mankind is the backdrop for this show, but based on the trailer, the series itself seems to be a spy thriller.

Star City Trailer Reveals Space Spies

Star City will take place largely in parallel to For All Mankind Season 1, which began in 1969. But, as the title suggests, the action seems to be focused on the tightly controlled facility of Star City and the concerns that USSR officials have about leaking intelligence about the space race to the United States.

For All Mankind itself is no stranger to stories about espionage. Even in Season 1, Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) and others were concerned about USSR spies on the Moon. By Season 2 and onward, Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) gets caught up in a complex espionage plot, one that forces this former NASA hero to work for Roscosmos in Season 4. Since Season 4, For All Mankind has also heavily featured the character of Irina Morozova (Svetlana Efremova), a former KGB mastermind, who later pulled strings at Roscosmos. Whether or not we’ll get a younger version of Irina in Star City remains to be seen, but based on the tone of this new trailer, it seems very possible.

It also looks like the timeline of 1973 in For All Mankind will be hinted at a bit. One scene in the trailer mentions that the chief designer (Rhys Ifans) has plans for a Moon Base, which may be stolen by the Americans. The Jamestown NASA base in Season 1 of FaMK is a very big deal, so now, it seems that Star City will add a new wrinkle to that origin.

That said, the overall message of the new trailer is that Star City is very much its own show, a tense thriller all about secrets, surveillance, and spaceflight.

Star City will hit Apple TV on May 29, 2026.