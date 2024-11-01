Why would Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) return to play Squid Game? The player formerly known as 456 had gotten out of the deadly games — he was debt-free and on his way to finally see his daughter. But when he noticed the nameless salesman (Gong Yoo) who had first recruited him for the games, he turns back. Three years later, he’s playing the Squid Game once again, but this time he’s on a mission of revenge — though what that mission entails is still a bit of a mystery.

In our longest look at Squid Game Season 2 yet, we’re just one step closer to finding out the truth behind the titular game, what the mysterious Front Man’s plan is, and just what Gi-hun hopes to accomplish by doing this all over again.

The trailer follows Gi-hun as he goes through a familiar process: getting his picture taken, donning those green tracksuits, and getting corralled with a group of fellow debtors to play children’s games. But when that first game of “Red Light, Green Light” starts, Gi-hun warns everyone to Not. Move. A. Muscle. Unfortunately, people are going to people, and a stupid prank spirals into a bloody massacre once again.

As the games continue and Gi-hun desperately tries to convince the other players to not continue to play, one other player asks a key question: Why the hell would he do this again?

Gi-hun is obviously bent on some kind of revenge, but it’s hard to see how he’ll pull off that vengeance by playing Squid Game by their rules. Is he trying to appeal to other peoples’ better nature and get them all to work together? That might be an even more impossible task than even winning Squid Game, as this crop of players seems even slimier than the last group. The new cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an, all of whom seem to have underhanded motivations for that big piggy bank full of money.

But one interesting revelation in this trailer is the increased appearance of Lee Byung-hun’s Front Man, the mysterious orchestrator of the games. The second season seems to be building up to a confrontation of sorts between Gi-Hun and the Front Man, though we’ll have to see how that unfolds.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 26.