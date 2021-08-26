Spider-Man 3 theory reveals a surprising Phil Coulson replacement

“Who’s the new Nick Fury?” is a question bandied about after nearly every new Marvel release.

It certainly appears that Contessa Valentina is vying for the title, having recruited both Yelena and John Walker to her mysterious cause and promising vengeance against the Avengers. But in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it also seemed like Sharon Carter (aka the Power Broker) was conspiring to carry out her own agenda.

But while we’re so busy thinking about who’ll be the new Nick Fury, there’s another question to consider: Who’s the new Phil Coulson? One fan theory points to this underappreciated character.

What if the new Phil Coulson is none other than Wong, last seen in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer?

In case you missed him, Wong is the one who warns Dr. Strange not to mess with the multiverse by casting a spell... only for the Sorcerer Supreme to do exactly this once Wong leaves.

He’s only in 10 seconds of the trailer and it’s already evident Wong is the smartest person in No Way Home. Much like Coulson, he’s underappreciated and unsung; in many ways, he’s the glue that ties the movies together. Redditor Buzz Santos theorizes this side of Wong will only become more essential through Phase Four.

Wong warns Dr. Strange in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer Marvel Studios

In fact, Wong has an easy entry into the next three Marvel films. He’s already slated to make an appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, this trailer proves he’ll be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he’ll naturally appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Could Wong head up forming the next Avengers? With Steve Rogers and Tony Stark no longer in action, there’s room on the team’s roster, and Wong certainly has the lived experience to go up against whatever the universe throws at the Avengers next.

Wong facing off against Abomination in the Shang Chi trailer. Marvel Studios

Plus, Wong is hinted to play a larger role in Shang-Chi, which could be his time to go from “minor sidekick” to “major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” As the franchise heads toward a stand against Kang the Conqueror, Wong’s mystical knowledge may just position him as the new brains behind the operation.

Hopefully, Wong will fare better than Agent Coulson: a premature death and a spinoff relegated to non-canon constitute rough ends for the former SHIELD agent.