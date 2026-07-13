Spaceballs was the original Star Wars send-up, decades before Robot Chicken even hatched. But since the Mel Brooks movie came out in 1987, Star Wars is practically unrecognizable. There have been two different trilogies, a handful of TV shows, and hundreds of books since we learned about the Schwartz, so there’s no telling how that world has changed as well.

After almost 40 years, we’re getting a follow-up: Spaceballs: The New One, bringing back many cast members from the original as well as some new faces. With the release date set for next year, we’ve finally learned what will actually be shown — and it makes the inspiration very obvious.

Along with a release of a new trailer featuring the comb visual gag from the first movie, MGM also released our first glimpse of what to expect in a synopsis. The description reads:

“Somehow, Dark Helmet has returned! Forty years after the events of the first Spaceballs, fifty years after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, and one year after the events of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the galaxy is once again under threat. A threat so evil, so unstoppable, so completely lacking in any original ideas, that it has vowed to bring back the past... every last bit of it.

With Lone Starr in hiding, Queen Vespa on the throne, and the Schwartz stretched thinner than a franchise releasing TV episodes theatrically, the only hope for the galaxy is Vespa’s undisciplined son, Prince Starburst, and a mysterious Palace advisor named Destiny. Together, they must find Lone Starr, Yogurt, and any other iconic legacy characters fans are demanding before they discover the hard way that, while some threats you can fight, the reboot is not one of them.”

Lone Starr was previously played by Bill Pullman in Spaceballs, and, presumedly, Prince Starbust will be played by his son, Lewis Pullman, who was already announced to star. As for Destiny, it seems like that will be the role of other fresh face, Keke Palmer.

It really seems like Spaceballs 2 is going to laser in on The Force Awakens. Lucasfilm

It’s obvious from the first line referencing that classic Rise of Skywalker meme that this is a movie centered on the sequel trilogy, but the plot synopsis seems to center on one movie in particular. With Lone Starr missing and his son looking for him, this is certainly sounding a lot like The Force Awakens.

After more than a decade, is that still ripe material for a parody? This movie is sure to contain all kinds of punches at all aspects of the Star Wars fandom, but of all the iterations, The Force Awakens is probably the worst offender of reboot tropes sci-fi fans love to poke fun at. It’s reassuring to know we aren’t the only ones who noticed.

Spaceballs: The New One premieres in theaters in 2027.