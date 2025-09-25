Spaceballs 2 Has Officially Entered Production

It’s been almost 50 years since Star Wars changed the face of science fiction, and though the saga has made major strides in some areas, it’s been woefully stagnant in others. Star Wars is one of several franchises that seem more enamored with milking nostalgia than pushing for innovation, which makes the return of something like Spaceballs both timely and ironic.

The Mel Brooks-directed ‘80s spoof skewered everything from Star Wars and Star Trek to 2001: A Space Odyssey. While we’re overdue for a similar riff on the genre, reviving Spaceballs after decades is, in a lot of ways, no different from what Lucasfilm has done. But maybe that’s a small price to pay for the return of silly satire: as long as Brooks and his collaborators remain self-aware, Spaceballs 2 could be just what audiences need right now. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel.

What is the Spaceballs 2 release date?

Though Spaceballs 2 has begun production, it doesn’t have a concrete release date yet. Mel Brooks — the director and star of the original Spaceballs — offered a tentative release window alongside Amazon MGM’s official announcement. Spaceballs 2 will premiere sometime in 2027, and while it’s technically an Amazon production, it will open exclusively in theaters.

What is the plot of Spaceballs 2?

Not unlike the sci-fi sagas that inspired Spaceballs, the sequel’s plot is being kept under tight wraps. According to a recent statement from Amazon MGM, Spaceballs 2 isn’t even the official title. It likely won’t be Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money, which Brooks jokingly came up with in 2015, but whatever his collaborators choose will undoubtedly be just as cheeky.

Spaceballs 2 certainly has plenty of material to spoof. As Amazon’s tease reminds us, the Star Wars saga has spread itself entirely too thin, and plenty of other sci-fi franchises have become phenomena in their own right. With the original cast of Spaceballs set to return, we can expect a dash of meta commentary in the mix, as well.

Who is directing Spaceballs 2?

Josh Greenbaum, the filmmaker behind comedies like Strays and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, will direct Spaceballs 2. He’s demonstrated a great grasp of the broad satire the original film is famous for, and there’s no doubt he’ll find new ways to build on the franchise.

Who is in the cast of Spaceballs 2?

The cast and crew of Spaceballs 2 spoof Star Wars: The Force Awakens at their first table read. Amazon MGM Studios

Spaceballs 2 is a proper reunion for fans. Rick Moranis is coming out of a decade-spanning retirement to reprise his role as Dark Helmet, the franchise’s take on Darth Vader. Bill Pullman will return as Spaceball’s Han Solo-Luke Skywalker hybrid, Lone Starr, while Daphne Zuniga is back as Lone Starr’s love interest, Princess Vespa. Even Brooks is set to return as Yoda analogue Yogurt.

The film will also pay tribute to John Candy, the late actor who played half-man, half-dog Barf. Candy’s son, Chris Candy, shared some insight into the film at the Toronto International Film Festival. “What I can say is that it’s got a lot of Barf and Barf ilk in it,” he told Gold Derby.

As with any legacyquel, Spaceballs 2 will add a few new faces to the universe, including:

Lewis Pullman, Bill Pullman’s son, was one of the film’s first additions. He’s rumored to be playing a character called Starburst, the son of Lone Starr and Vespa.

Keke Palmer has been cast as a character named Destiny.

Josh Gad, who also co-wrote Spaceballs 2 alongside Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, rounds out the cast of new leads in an unspecified role.

Does Spaceballs 2 have a trailer?

There’s no trailer for Spaceballs 2 just yet. And as the film is still at least a year away from its release, it may be a while before we get one.

Will there be a Spaceballs 3?

Brooks has joked about expanding this franchise with a third film, and Spaceballs 2 could very well make that a possibility. That said, there are no concrete plans for a trilogy; if Spaceballs 2 does well, there’s a chance Amazon MGM would consider another film.