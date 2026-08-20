Starved as the industry might be for viable intellectual property to revive, not every franchise can come back to life as easily as another. Take FX’s Sons of Anarchy, a modern-day retelling of Hamlet that turned the prince’s kingdom into an infamous outlaw motorcycle club. The series was one of the channel’s biggest hits, attracting millions of viewers across its seven (!) seasons and a loyal, vocal fanbase. But when Sons of Anarchy came to an end, it really closed the door on its characters. Many of them bit the dust even before the show reached its final season. Again, this was basically Hamlet — and that meant its leading man got a definitive, if tragic, ending. While this story did technically continue with a spin-off, the tale of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) began and ended with Sons.

Still, when its stars are creative enough, a show finds a way to come back to life. Hunnam himself has been working on a pitch for a Sons of Anarchy revival — but the only way to resurrect this series is to tackle it from a meta perspective.

FX

FX will soon reunite the Sons of Anarchy cast in Legends, a “meta-thriller” that might have more in common with Entourage than the original series. Hunnam and his co-stars — Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates and Theo Rossi — will play fictionalized versions of themselves, reunited for an appearance at a fan convention. According to the official synopsis, “the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood finds itself up against a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show.” There’s no telling what that threat could be, as Sons of Anarchy unleashed some crazy stuff on its characters. But that (apart from watching this cast playing themselves) might be just the hook that will draw diehards in.

Another intriguing nugget comes from Hunnam’s involvement with Legends. According to FX president Nick Grad, the actor pitched the concept for the spinoff, and will serve as a writer and executive producer in addition to starring in it. “When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision,” Grad said in a statement. “Charlie’s talents are on full display as a writer, performer and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know.”

It’s still early days, but Legends could present a fascinating alternative to the tired reboot formula. The spinoff might not start a new trend (hopefully), but at least we’re getting a revival that thinks outside the box for a change.

Legends does not yet have a release date.