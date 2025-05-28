The Best Horror Movie Of 2025 Already Has A Digital Release Date

In a cinematic landscape dominated by sequels, adaptations, and reboots, original stories can struggle to break through. But Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s innovative vampire thriller, managed to capture audiences and keep IMAX theaters packed week after week. Now that it’s broken box office records, it’s time to invite Smoke and Stack into our homes with a digital release. In only a week, you’ll be able to watch that literal barn-burning musical number again and again.

According to a press release from Warner Bros. (via WhenToStream), Sinners will be available for on-demand rental and purchase starting June 3. If you want a copy to hold in your hands, a physical release including 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD versions will be available on July 8.

The vampire thriller Sinners is coming to digital in early June. Warner Bros.

You’ve got a lot to look forward to no matter which version you buy, including featurettes on the making of the movie, the development of the Smokestack Twins, and the unique soundtrack. There’s also a deep dive into how the hoodoo religion affected the Deep South, and an exploration of the gory vampire special effects. In case that all isn’t enough, there’s also 18 minutes’ worth of deleted scenes.

Sinners’ video-on-demand release is actually arriving relatively late by Warner Bros.’ standards. The studio’s movies are usually exclusive to theaters for a month before moving to home video, but this release is coming about six weeks after Sinners premiered in theaters, probably due to the extended IMAX run the movie earned.

Sinners will also enjoy a limited edition 4K steelbook release. Warner Bros.

Sinners is a movie best served by viewing it in as large a format as possible, and director Ryan Coogler even made a video explaining the different film formats available. But if you’re looking to relive the experience or enjoy having the title on your shelves after its theatrical run finally ends, your time will come this summer.

