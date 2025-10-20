In the golden age of the movie franchise, original movies are still able to hold an audience. Recently, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another proved that even new characters can lead their own movies, but the biggest original movie of the year was undoubtedly Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s period vampire thriller that brought bloodsuckers to the Mississippi Delta.

While Sinners was a box office hit, it wasn’t available as it was meant to be seen for very long in the format that served it best. But that is about to change this Halloween: mark your calendar, because it’s an entirely different experience.

70mm IMAX became the hot ticket for Sinners’ theatrical release. Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE for Warner Films/Shutterstock

According to Variety, Sinners is returning to selected IMAX theaters from October 30-November 5, meaning fans can experience it in the large format it was filmed in. Granted, the stories-tall IMAX 70mm screenings are few and far between, but even in standard IMAX, the aspect ratio changes completely change the viewing experience of the story itself. In fact, if you were to pull up the movie on HBO Max right now, it would include the expansion into the ultra-large IMAX frame at key moments.

This marks the second time Sinners has come back to IMAX theaters. In April, the previously-scheduled release of Marvel’s Thunderbolts kicked it out of IMAX, but it was brought back to 70mm screens in mid-May. Now, however, it’ll be shown on IMAX throughout the country, not just the handful outfitted with a 70mm projector. Not only does this move bring the film back for spooky season, it also keeps it fresh in the minds of those in power as we come into award season.

Sinners is coming back to IMAX just in time for Halloween. Warner Bros.

It’s been quite the year for re-issues. Aside from the usual anniversary re-releases, movies that have proven their mettle have been brought back to the silver screen again and again. Aside from Sinners, KPop Demon Hunters has proven a success in theaters. Despite premiering on Netflix, the sing-along edition of the movie had a comparable opening weekend to the theatrical premieres of other animated movies like Pixar’s Elio.

With Sinners coming back again, it’s possible we’ll see theatrical windows become only the beginning of a movie’s lifespan in theaters. If the audience is there, studios will clearly do a lot to bring them to the theater — even if that means a waiting half a year.

Sinners is now streaming on HBO Max.