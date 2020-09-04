Silk Marvel TV show release date, trailer, cast, and which comics to read

Peter Parker wasn't the only one bit by a radioactive spider. Straight out of Marvel Comics, Cindy Moon, also known as Silk, will soon star in her own live-action television series produced by Sony.

Reported by Variety, Sony is currently developing a live-action television series centered on the character Silk, who was introduced in the 2014 Spider-Man story Spider-Verse, the same one that influenced the 2018 Oscar-winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Silk falls within Sony's ownership of the Spider-Man universe for film and TV adaptation.

Into the Spider-Verse producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord (the latter also penned the screenplay) will produce the untitled Silk series along with ex-Sony Pictures Entertainment head Amy Pascal. Variety also reported that Korean-American TV writer Lauren Moon, whose credits include the Freeform series Good Trouble and Atypical at Netflix, is in talks to write the script.

Here's everything we know so far about the new Silk TV series, from potential release date to the comics you should read while you wait.

What is the release date for Silk?

There is no release date set for Silk. The series has yet to begin production. Normally, we'd try to speculate a bit here based on typical production schedules, but with the coronavirus pandemic still raging, it could be a while before anything starts filming.

Where is the trailer for Silk?

There is no trailer for Silk. The series has not yet started production, and a lead actor has not been cast. Therefore, there is no trailer to show right now. But come back soon, maybe in two years.

Where can I watch Silk? What streaming platform?

It is currently unknown what channel or platform Silk will end up. However, Variety reported sources saying Amazon is in negotiations to acquire the project as a streaming series. Furthermore, Amazon is also "in talks" regarding other unnamed Marvel/Sony projects, which could mean an influx of Spider-Man-centric TV shows with Silk possibly at the center. Will this be Amazon's version of the Netlix/Marvel Defenders universe?

Cover of 'Silk' #1 by Stonehouse. Silk will again star in her own series later in 2020. Marvel Comics

Wait, who is Silk?

Like Spider-Man, Silk is a web-slinging superhero from the Marvel Universe. She was introduced in the 2014 series Spider-Verse by Dan Slott, and starred in her own Marvel Comics series by Robbie Thompson.

Silk's real name is Cindy Moon. On the same day a radioactive spider bit Peter Parker, that same itsy bitsy spider bit Cindy Moon, a Korean-American high school student on the same field trip.

Unlike Peter, who spent his teen years adapting to his powers as a crime-fighter, Cindy barely got hold of them when she and her family were approached by Ezekiel Sims, a billionaire with similar powers to Spider-Man. After a few years of training Cindy, Ezekiel locks her up in isolation when the villain Morlun starts hunting and killing spider-heroes across the multiverse. Cindy is locked away for ten years until Spider-Man learns about her existence and breaks her free.

In the aftermath of Spider-Verse, Cindy adjusts to her new life as a superhero while working a desk job at J. Jonah Jameson's Fact Channel. (Jonah gives her the nickname "Analog" because, unlike her colleagues using iPhones and smart devices, she still uses a pen and paper.) Her personal life also involves making up for lost time with her family and friends, who all moved on in her long absence.

What is the plot of the Silk TV series?

The general plot of the untitled Silk series is currently unknown. Like all Marvel projects, it may or may not closely follow the comics.

Who is playing Silk?

It is currently unknown who is playing Silk.

Tiffany Espensen played "Cindy," a classmate of Tom Holland's Peter Parker in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War. Neither movie had Cindy in a significant role, nor did Cindy develop any spider powers in the movies.

'The Amazing Spider-Man & Silk' #1. Art by Tom Grummett and Todd Nauck. Marvel Comics

What universe will Silk appear?

Good question! The division between Marvel/Sony and Marvel Studios has never been blurrier, with Morbius (delayed to 2021) confirmed to take place in the MCU and the 2018 hit Venom, previously disconnected, now connected. A Silk movie was also in development at Sony, and it's unclear if Sony is now attempting two Silk projects at once or if the movie has become the TV project.

What Silk comics should I read?

Since there is little we know about the TV series, it never hurts to check out the comics to get an idea where the TV show might go. And lucky for you, Silk being a relatively new character means it's really easy to read most, if not all her adventures. Here's where to start.

The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1-6 (2014-2015). In Dan Slott's run on Spider-Man between 2014 and 2015, which takes place after his acclaimed Superior Spider-Man series, Slott sets up and plays through the epic Spider-Verse crossover. When you collect volumes one through six, you get Silk's introduction in Amazing Spider-Man #4 and her role with the other spiders in Spider-Verse.

Silk Vol. 0 (2015) Set after Spider-Verse, Silk starred in her own solo title that ran for an initial seven issues by Robbie Thompson. The end of the series leads right into the 2015 crossover event Secret Wars.

Silk Vol. 1-3 (2016-2017). Set after Secret Wars, Thompson continues Cindy's story in the newly merged Marvel Universe. The events of the series ties with Dan Slott's Dead No More: Clone Conspiracy, where Ben Reilly returns and reclaims his mantle of Scarlet Spider.

Amazing Spider-Man & Silk: The Spider(fly) Effect (2016). Written by Robbie Thompson, this digital-only comic book series sees Silk and Spider-Man team up again in a four-issue adventure. After its release as a digital comic, it was published both as single issues and in trade paperback.

Spider-Women (2016). In this crossover with Spider-Gwen and Spider-Woman, the three spiders team up when an evil Cindy Moon from another universe ensnares them in her trap.

Agents of Atlas (2019). In this series from Greg Pak, Cindy Moon teams up with other Asian heroes from the Marvel Universe, including Shang-Chi, Jimmy Woo, the Hulk (Amadeus Cho), and more. For true completionists, seek out Pak's Totally Awesome Hulk Vol. 3 that first had these heroes team up in a forerunner team dubbed "The Protectors."