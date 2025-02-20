There are no true off days for the severed employees of Lumon Industries — but the exact opposite is true for the folks waiting for weekly episodes of Severance. With each new bombshell, the days between episodes feels even longer, and it’s even more difficult to wait as Season 2 kicks into a higher gear. Last week’s episode of Severance dealt primarily with the fallout of the ORTBO, a team-building retreat that went sideways fast. Naturally, it left us with plenty to chew on, particularly with its cliffhanger ending. Where our heroes go from here is anyone’s guess, but tensions on the severed floor are already high. As Severance Season 2 crosses the halfway point with Episode 6, “Attila,” a revolution may be closer than ever to breaking out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new episode of Severance, from its release date and time to its potential plot.

In Episode 5, the MDA team grappled with the loss of a friend. Apple TV+

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date?

New episodes of Severance premiere each Friday on Apple TV. Episode 6 will available to stream on Friday, February 21.

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time?

Not unlike the mysterious work that our heroes embark on at Lumon Industries, Severance’s release time has been unpredictable this season. While most Apple shows premiere around midnight, new episodes of Severance Season 2 have been premiering earlier. Episode 6 will likely drop at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST, so no one has to stay up too late to catch the latest drama at Lumon.

Is There A Trailer For Severance Season 2 Episode 6?

It’s rare to see Apple TV drop a specific trailer for each episode, but the streamer’s promo techniques are changing all the time. This week, Apple’s social media has dropped new — if brief — teasers throughout the week, each less than 30 seconds long. There’s not much to glean, even if one does tease “a turn of fortune,” but it is better than being totally kept in the dark.

What Is The Plot Of Severance Season 2 Episode 6?

Even with that very vague tease of what’s to come, it’s not too difficult to guess what could be in store in Episode 6. Last week, the Macro Data Refinement team reckoned with the loss of Irving B., along with the fact that Helly’s outie had been working alongside them for weeks. Irving isn’t completely gone, as his “outie” is still out in the real world — but it’s unlikely that his innie will ever return to the severed floor. That said, he did leave something behind: directions to the “Exports Wing,” which Dylan uncovers at Irving’s work-funeral.

Mark, meanwhile, is still grappling with his reintegration. At the end of Episode 6, Outie-Mark has a vision of Lumon’s severed floor — a place he’s never actually seen himself. He also gets a glimpse of Ms. Casey, the severed version of his wife Gemma, which means that his procedure is creating real results. How Mark can leverage this into his plan to save Gemma remains to be seen, but the pieces are finally falling into place.

How Many Episodes Of Severance Season 2 Are There?

Unlike Season 1, Severance Season 2 contains 10 episodes. With Episode 6, we’ve passed the season’s halfway mark, and the mystery at the heart of the series can only get more complex from here on out.

Will There Be A Severance Season 3?

Severance hasn’t been renewed for a third season yet, at least officially, but creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller are working on the next part of the story. Ideally, an official announcement won’t be far, which will make the wait for a new season much shorter than the three-year gap between Season 1 and 2.

Severance Season 2 Episode 6 premieres February 21 on Apple TV+.