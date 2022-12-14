Scream 6 trailer takes Ghostface (and Jenna Ortega) to an iconic new location

Scream Queens Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets) will be taunted and terrorized once again by Ghostface in Scream 6. Not much has changed for the villain’s victims, but the iconic villain is prowling new turf: New York City.

The Scream 6 teaser revealed that Ghostface has followed the survivors of Scream 5 to Manhattan, and will presumably be committing crimes and taking lives inside and outside the city’s subway cars. This is a change from the other five Scream films: Since the franchise debuted in 1996, three movies took place in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, while Scream 2 was set in an Ohio college, and Scream 3 saw Ghostface hit Hollywood.

Watch the trailer below:

Scream 6 has other updates beyond its location. Neve Campbell, who’s played Sidney Prescott from the very start, will not be reprising her role. Campbell confirmed to Variety in June that she didn’t think her offer from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media was good enough to warrant a return.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Though this is a bummer for longtime Scream fans, Scream 6 will feature both familiar franchise faces and some exciting new additions. Scream veteran Courteney Cox will return as Gale Weathers, Scream 5 stars Melissa Barrera and Mason Gooding are back, and Scream 4 star Hayden Panettiere returns too. Roger L. Jackson will continue to voice Ghostface. Scream 6 will also welcome Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Tony Revolori (Willow), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), and Josh Segarra (She-Hulk) to the family.

Like the previous Scream iteration, which successfully rebooted the tired slasher series, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct Scream 6, and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick return as writers.