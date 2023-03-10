Does Scream 6 Have a Post-Credits Scene? The New Sequel Breaks a Franchise Rule

There’s never been a Scream movie post-credits scene before. But there’s also never been a movie quite like Scream 6. So does this latest entry in Wes Craven’s horror franchise get one final laugh (or stab) after the credits are over? Here’s what you need to know.

Does Scream 6 have a post-credits scene? (No spoilers)

Yes! If you stick around after the credits roll, you’ll be treated to one final moment of Scream 6.

Is the Scream 6 post-credits scene worth watching? (Still no spoilers)

That’s tough to say. Is it crucial to understanding the plot? No. Does it set up Scream 7 in any way? No. But is it funny and entertaining? Yes.

So if you’re late for dinner plans or need to use the bathroom, feel free to leave the theater as soon as the credits start. But if you’ve got some time to spare, you won’t be mad about sticking around.

What happens in the Scream 6 post-credits scene? (Ok, spoilers ahead!)

Jasmin Savoy Brown in Scream 6. Paramount

The post-credits scene is a single line of dialogue spoken by Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), who looks right into the camera and says: “Not every movie needs a post-credits scene.” That’s it. End of movie.

Why the Scream 6 post-credits scene matters

The clip appears to come from a scene earlier in the movie where Mindy breaks down the rules of surviving a horror franchise, which according to her is what the story has now become. So it’s a fitting nod to other major franchises like Marvel that turned the credits into valuable marketing real estate. Even if Scream does become its own cinematic universe, it will still keep breaking all the rules.

Scream 6 is in theaters now. Read our review.