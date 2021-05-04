Jake Kleinman

Inverse Recommends

You need to watch the best time travel pandemic movie on Amazon Prime ASAP

12 Monkeys meets There Will Be Blood...

A man from an apocalyptic future travels back in time to undo a world-ending pandemic. Sound familiar? But we’re not talking about 12 Monkeys, we’re talking about a 2016 indie film you’ve probably never heard of.

Written and directed by James Morrison, Diverge (his first and only feature film) follows a man named Chris who lives with his wife Anna in an empty wasteland. In the background, you can see the smoldering remains of civilization