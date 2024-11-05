Since 2023, one unique sci-fi show has pushed interplanetary TV narratives in bold new directions. That series is the animated sleeper hit Scavengers Reign which, after running for one season on Max, was yanked from that streamer, only to get a second life — and in theory, a much bigger audience — on Netflix this summer. Fans of the super-intelligent, original sci-fi series have been hoping that the Netflix move would create a bump in viewership and interest, enough to justify a second season. But now, one of the creators of Scavengers Reign, Joseph Bennett, has confirmed everyone’s worst fears: Season 2 probably won’t be happening anytime soon.

In a new Instagram post, Bennett said: “As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season.”

But is this really the end? Maybe not. Bennett provided a glimmer of hope, and even a trailer for what a hypothetical Season 2 might look like.

Is Scavengers Reign canceled?

Technically, the answer right now is yes. Bennett’s comments seem to indicate that Netflix, or any other studio, is not moving forward with a formal production of Season 2 of Scavengers Reign. That said, Bennett did note, “This is not the end. There is more story to be told, we are ready to make another season.”

Essentially, Bennett and his co-creator, Charles Huettner, can continue to create some Scavengers Reign content, with the hope that some kind of platform, somewhere in the future, could pick up an entire second season.

What could Scavengers Reign Season 2 be about?

What are we looking at here? A new version of Hollow? Joe Bennett/Instagram

In the new trailer, the overall suggestion is that the Demeter would still be stranded in Season 2 and that the story would feature a staggering amount of new alien wildlife. There also seems to be an indication that yet another new ship will arrive on Vesta, which could bring with it new human characters.

We also see Sam apparently driving one of the creatures, while Ursula allows herself to be fully enveloped by one of the semi-sentient plants. There’s also plenty of imagery and creatures that don’t have an outright explanation in this trailer, not to mention there seems to be only one allusion to the creature known as Hollow. Right at the start of the trailer, it looks as though Azi is picking a small, red version of Hollow out of a piece of fruit. But is that really Hollow?

Right now, there’s no way to know if this trailer represents exactly what will happen in Season 2 if it ever happens. But, the high quality of the trailer seems to indicate that this is less concept art and more a true preview of what the show could look like if it really got renewed. Right now, there’s no clear path forward for this imaginative and brilliant science fiction TV series. But that doesn’t mean the future might not bear very strange, and sometimes telekinetic, fruit.

Scavengers Reign Season 1 streams on Netflix. For now.