Sara Grey? A Forgotten X-Men Sibling's Roots In Comics, Explained

One of the quirks (that has since arguably become a trope) of X-Men canon is the tumultuous relationship so many of them have with members of their own family. Scott Summers has an intergalactic space pirate for a father and two mutant brothers he’s had to do battle with as frequently as he’s worked with them (not to mention the matter of his many time-displaced or alternate reality children). Wolverine (who slew his own biological father without even knowing who he truly was) has a vengeful half-brother named Dog Logan and a relationship with his son Daken that can only be described as “fraught.” Even Nightcrawler’s “father” is the frequent X-Men villain Mystique (having been conceived by the mutant Destiny and Mystique while shapeshifting into a male form).

Considering the sheer number of team members who have had openly hostile relationships with their family, it’s a wonder that the extremely powerful telepath Jean Grey came from a relatively “normal” background. Despite her parents not knowing their child initially was a mutant or what the Xavier Institute truly was, Jean maintained a relatively normal relationship with her family up until the Dark Phoenix Saga of the 1980s. Marvel has long-since retconned her into having multiple siblings, but initially Jean only had one: Sara Grey, who appears alongside her founding X-Man sister in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, albeit in a much different fashion.

Everyone was so pre-occupied with whether Sadie was playing Jean Grey that no one even considered the possibility her sister might be joining her. Marvel Studios

After months of ducking and dodging speculation, we now know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in the MCU, and bringing her sister Sara with her. In the film, Sara is portrayed as a telepath just like Jean, who is kidnapped and tortured by the Department of Damage Control in an attempt to replicate her powers. It’s this inciting trauma that sets Jean on her “villainous” path in the film, but on the page her relationship with her sister as well as her sister’s status as a mutant is pretty different.

Who is Sara Grey?

Sara Grey was introduced in the pages of X-Men #136 back in 1980, created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Her official first appearance comes during the Dark Phoenix Saga, when Jean Grey is temporarily possessed by the cosmic Phoenix Force and visits her family while in this state, and Sara appears as a married, seemingly human woman with two children. Jean attempts to keep her powers and emotions in check but has a psychic outburst when she reads the minds of her family and discovers that they’re unconsciously afraid of her abilities (and in Sara’s case, whether her children will turn out like Jean) – this results in her father rejecting her in arguably the moment she needed him most.

Jean’s original tenure as the Phoenix was the catalyst for the breaking up of her once-relatively happy home. Marvel Comics

After the Dark Phoenix Saga, which culminates in Jean sacrificing herself to stop the threat of the Phoenix, Sara expressed immense guilt over her last interactions with her sister. In a story written by Claremont in the anthology magazine Bizarre Adventures, Sara visits her sister’s grave a year later and suddenly recalls an adventure they shared back when Jean was still Marvel Girl – the two sisters were kidnapped by Attuma (an Atlantean villain who constantly plots to steal Namor’s spot as ruler), who used a genetic virus to transform them temporarily into sea-breathers. Jean was able to use the latent Phoenix Force in her even at a younger age to reverse the process, but upon seeing how traumatized it left Sara, chose to use her powers to create a psychic block that would erase the incident from her sister’s mind.

Because of Jean’s demise, Sara and her husband Paul became outspoken activists on the side of mutant rights. However, their position would frequently land their family in danger – eventually, Sara and Paul are murdered by a group of anti-mutant terrorists off-panel, and to make matters worse, Sara’s body and consciousness are assimilated by the Phalanx, a race of alien beings that use a techno-organic virus to infect human beings and transform them into a member of their race. Sara’s kids are eventually rescued and loosely “adopted” by Scott Summers and Jean, but years later they would meet their demise in a targeted hit by the alien Shi’Ar Empire (who have frequently clashed with the Phoenix and worried at the prospect that the force might once again manifest in the Grey bloodline).

Despite being some of the X-Men’s most formidable foes, the Phalanx have yet to appear on the big screen. Marvel Comics

Why the MCU Sara Grey matters

Decades later, the 2024 comic book Phoenix sees Jean once again reunited with the Phoenix Force, and their combined powers warp reality and bring Sara back to life. It’s also revealed in this same book that Sara was a mutant with a dormant ability: activating latent powers in other mutants (it’s worth noting that this was Chris Claremont’s original plan for the character back in the 80s). Since then Sara hasn’t appeared again, but as of right now she is still alive somewhere in the Marvel Universe.

Both in the comics and in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sara almost exclusively exists to provide character depth to her far more famous sister Jean. However, the fact that the MCU is willing to plumb the depths to depict a character so lesser-known is perhaps proof that their version of the X-Men will explore aspects of the team that haven’t been done on-screen before.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.