Live-action anime adaptations are hit-or-miss, and they’re usually the latter. The two media often have conflicting aesthetics, so a realistic adaptation loses the “anime” feel, but a faithful adaptation can come across as cheesy or uncanny. For every Speed Racer, there’s an Attack on Titan, and the less said about that Dragonball movie, the better.

But thanks to modern streaming platforms, the tide has started to turn. Suddenly, decent anime adaptations are everywhere: a trilogy of Fullmetal Alchemist movies, multiple seasons of Alice in Borderland, and even high-budget adaptations of The Last Airbender and One Piece. Now, another fan-favorite anime is getting the live-action treatment, although the spectre of an old failure looms over it. According to Variety, Tomorrow Studios, the production company behind the One Piece adaptation, is tackling Samurai Champloo, the samurai period-thriller by Shinichirō Watanabe.

Samurai Champloo follows the adventures of tea waitress Yuu, criminal Mugen, and ronin Jin. Toonami

It’s not the first time that Watanabe’s work has been adapted for live-action. He’s also the mind behind Cowboy Bebop, the cult-classic sci-fi anime given a television adaptation back in 2021 that was lambasted by critics and audiences for losing the heart and soul of its source material. Even Watanabe, who was credited as a consultant on the series, had his misgivings.

“For the new Netflix live-action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and check,” he told Forbes in 2023. “It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very tough for me to continue. I stopped there and so only saw that opening scene. It was clearly not Cowboy Bebop, and I realized at that point that if I wasn't involved, it would not be Cowboy Bebop.”

Watanabe’s most iconic work, Cowboy Bebop, was adapted into a lackluster live-action series for Netflix. Netflix

Could another Watanabe anime adaptation break this curse? Tomorrow Studios assures fans that Cowboy Bebop was a lesson to be learned, not a bad omen of what’s ahead. This time around, Watanabe will have more input. “We’ve learned,” producer Mark Adelstein told Variety, “having the creator there to bless the creative is really important.”

Cowboy Bebop arrived early in the current adaptation boom, so maybe the kinks just hadn’t been worked out. Hopefully, producers have learned by example when it comes to shifting between media. Samurai Champloo’s Edo setting is infused with Watanabe’s trademark hip anachronisms, so faithfulness to the original tone couldn’t be more important. Hopefully, well into Netflix’s anime era, the streamer (or whichever streamer ultimately hosts this new series) will prove that Cowboy Bebop was just a fluke.

The Samurai Champloo anime is streaming on Crunchyroll.