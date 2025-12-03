2019’s Ready or Not combined the rich, evil in-laws of Get Out with the deadly game of cat and mouse seen in countless other horror stories. The movie follows Grace (Samara Weaving) on her wedding night, which quickly takes a dark turn as her new husband’s family forces her into a lethal game of hide-and-seek. But she survives, of course, and has her epic Final Girl bloody cigarette moment.

Now, as the movie’s upcoming sequel reveals, that was just the start. She’s set for a rematch against several other families, but she doesn’t have to fight alone. This time, she’s got her sister there to help. Check out the trailer below:

The trailer picks up right where the first movie ended. Grace soon finds herself right back in another mansion, where a mysterious man known as the Lawyer explains that by winning one game, she’s triggered a new one. “This time, against the High Council families,” he says, before Grace sees a new crowd of powerful people played by the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shawn Hatosy.

Grace refuses to play, so the Lawyer reveals the stakes involved: if she refuses, her sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) will be murdered in front of her. The only way out is for the sisters to survive another game of hide-and-seek, with “double or nothing” stakes.

Grace and Faith face off against their new opponents. Searchlight Pictures

In case you’ve forgotten your Ready or Not lore, Grace’s new family had to play games every wedding day thanks to an ancestor making a deal with a mysterious stranger to ensure the family’s success. If the new family member draws the “hide and seek” card, then they must be hunted by the rest of the family as a ritual sacrifice. Grace’s victory was the first one in the curse’s history, so now we get to see what the endgame is. Sure, the sequel is just recycling the first movie’s plot, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come premieres in theaters in Spring 2026.