Quentin Tarantino has been on something of a hiatus of late, and for good reason. With endless speculation about the filmmaker’s next — and potentially last — big screen project, Tarantino’s earned some time for introspection. Plans for a new film, The Movie Critic, were scrapped in 2024, and it may be a while before a new project materializes. In the meantime, Tarantino’s looking back on his earlier films, and giving some of them the upgrades they’ve long deserved.

This January, Lionsgate will rerelease four of Tarantino’s biggest films. Kill Bill: Vol 1, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Jackie Brown, and Reservoir Dogs are getting the 4K UHD treatment. Each film will be available in limited edition collectible SteelBooks as well as the standard 4K UHD/Blu-ray format — and though they won’t boast many special features, it means a lot to see these projects get a second life.

The 4K steelbooks for Kill Bill: Vol 1 and Vol 2. Lionsgate

The Kill Bill films may be Tarantino’s most iconic works, but this marks the first time they’ve been upgraded to 4K. The reappraisal is long overdue, and it’s just one of a few on fans’ wishlists. Tarantino once recut the duology into a four-hour extravaganza, known as The Whole Bloody Affair. It screened in Cannes in 2004, and again — after years of curiosity — at Tarantino’s New Beverly Theatre in Los Angeles. Its run was short-lived, but ever since, fans have wondered whether Tarantino would ever grant The Whole Bloody Affair a physical release. The director hasn’t offered many updates, but releasing Kill Bill 1 and 2 on 4K may be enough to tide us over for a while.

Lionsgate releases Kill Bill, Jackie Brown, and Reservoir Dogs on January 21, and each film is currently available for pre-order via Lionsgate Limited.