Project Hail Mary Will Be Available At Home Sooner Than You Think

Project Hail Mary imbued a new sense of hope into the sci-fi cinematic landscape. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s adaptation of Andy Weir’s sci-fi novel is a good, old-fashioned blockbuster, complete with a movie star lead, an adorable creature that fans have embraced, and even a niche cosplay trend.

Since its late-March release, Project Hail Mary has purely been a theatrical experience, bringing audiences to the cinema — and, for a lucky few, the IMAX theater — to see the saga on the big screen. That’s about to change as the movie gears up for a home digital release, meaning you’ll be able to watch Ryland Grace try to save the world from the comfort of your own home.

While there’s no official digital release date for Project Hail Mary just yet, all signs seem to point to May 12. That’s the date used on sites like When To Stream, and there’s been evidence of the date being used on the movie’s official accounts, even though those posts have now been deleted. We know that a digital release is ready to go, as it’s already available for rent and purchase on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

While Project Hail Mary is still in theaters, its digital release date may be soon. Amazon MGM Studios

It’s possible that these backtracks are due to the US release being delayed. In April, director Chris Miller revealed on social media that the streaming release was being pushed back so that more fans could see it on the big screen. Now, though, that may actually be evidence that it’s on its way, because it seems very unlikely that the digital release would be delayed twice.

Project Hail Mary is certainly a cinematic success, as it’s currently the second-most-watched movie in theaters this year, behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Nintendo’s latest adventure doesn’t have an official digital release date yet either (although rumors suggest May 19), so perhaps this is the start of a new trend in movie publicity: surprise drop the digital version so fans can’t plan ahead and decide to skip the theater. But now, with Hail Mary already available in Europe, fan edits are hitting the internet, and the movie — or, at the very least, the sweater — will be entering a new era of cultural relevance.

Project Hail Mary is playing in theaters.