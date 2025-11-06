Predator: Badlands’ Ending Hints At A Much Bigger Swing For The Franchise

Is the Predator franchise about to launch into a whole new slew of sequels? The ending of Predator: Badlands might suggest that a larger shared universe is coming, but not necessarily the kind of film series fans expected. Badlands is a standalone movie, mostly, but the final moments could suggest we’re entering into a bigger, all-new Predator franchise.

Here’s what happens at the end of Predator: Badlands, plus why the very quick post-credits scene hints at what a sequel might be about.

Spoilers ahead.

Predator: Badlands Ending, Explained

Thia’s adventure may continue in a sequel to Badlands. 20th Century Studios

After surviving their ordeal with the sinister Weyland-Yutani synths on the planet Genna, the climax of the film is all about Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) heading back to Yautja Prime to prove to his father that yes, he did complete his first hunt. By this point in the movie, Dek has formed a new kind of clan, and family unit, with the Weyland-Yutani android Thia (Elle Fanning) as well as a baby alien Kalisk, nicknamed “Bud.” (Bud is very much the Baby Groot of the movie.)

Despite the fact that Dek proves his worth, his father still wants to fight, and so, they get into a fatal duel. And, like many sci-fi epics, Dek has to slay his own father in order to win the day. He, Thia, and Bud are now their own clan and ready for new adventures, right? Well, then the mid-credits scene happens.

Predator: Badlands, Post-Credits Scene Hints at What’s Next

Dek’s story isn’t over yet. 20th Century Studios

There’s no true post-credits scene in Badlands, but as the credits start to roll, everything gets interrupted by a mid-credits scene. After Dek has slain his father, there’s a massive new clan that descends en masse.

Thia asks: “Do you know them?” And Dek responds, grimly, “Yes, my that’s my mother.” From there, the movie cuts to its true credits and ends without any further hints of a possible continuation of the story.

So, although Predator: Badlands fully crosses over with the Alien franchise thanks to the existence of Thia and the entire Weyland-Yutani expedition in pursuit of the Kalisk, the film does not tease further connections to Weyland-Yutani. There’s no xenomorph chestburster at the end of Badlands, nor does a clone of Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) step out of a spaceship offering her hand to the newly formed clan.

Instead, the film is intended to build on its own new continuity. If there’s a sequel to Badlands, it looks like it will build on the new canon of the Kaslisk and the ongoing saga of Dek and his mercurial Yautja dynasty.

Predator: Badlands is in theaters now.