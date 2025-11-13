Rian Johnson is in his murder era. The Last Jedi director launched the Knives Out film series, starring Daniel Craig as drawling detective Benoit Blanc, then followed that up with Poker Face, a TV show starring Natasha Lyonne as lie-detecting nomad Charlie Cale.

The show harkened back to Columbo and other procedurals of old, but it was just canceled by Peacock after its two-season run. That doesn’t, however, mean that Season 3 will never see the light of day, only that it might come back in a completely different form.

Poker Face isn’t a whodunit like Knives Out and its sequels. Instead, it’s a so-called howcatchem, where the audience knows the culprit but not how they’ll be caught. Peacock’s announcement appeared to be the end of this throwback format, but according to Deadline, Rian Johnson plans to shop the series to other streamers in the hopes of a two-season deal.

Poker Face might continue with a new star. Peacock

However, this potential revival would look very different. Apparently, Johnson is pitching a version of Poker Face without lead Natasha Lyonne at all. Instead, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage would take on the role of Charlie Cale.

There’s no word on how this change would be explained, or if this new version would simply be set in its own universe. But any return of Charlie Cale, regardless of what they look like, would be welcomed by the show’s fanbase. While Season 2 ended on something of a cliffhanger, Poker Face’s overarching plot has mostly played second fiddle to its episodic, mystery-of-the-week format. A blank slate could be what the show needs.

Peter Dinklage would take on the role of Charlie Cale if the series is saved. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s rare for canceled streaming series to be revived elsewhere, but it’s not unheard of. Animated comedy Tuca & Bertie, for example, was canceled by Netflix but revived by Adult Swim, while Netflix picked up Cobra Kai after it was canceled by the short-lived YouTube Red. Maybe Poker Face will be the next show to get a new lease on life, and a big facelift along the way.

Poker Face is streaming on Peacock.